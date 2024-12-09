Joe Tiffany sparkles as Seamer Sport dig deep to sink Newby

Seamer Sports, blue and yellow kit, won 3-2 against Newby. Photo by TCF Photography

​Seamer worked hard for a 3-2 win at Scarborough TEC against Newby in the Right Car ER County League Championship North.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Jack Adams, Zac Hastie and Danny Glendinning netted for Seamer, whose man of the match was Joe Tiffany. Cam Macdonald scored both goals for Newby.

The win lifts Seamer into fourth place in the league table heading into Saturday’s trip to second-placed Market Weighton Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday’s Storm Darragh put paid to all but one fixture in the Beckett League, Amotherby & Swinton hosted Goal Sports on the Malton 3G in the Victory Cup.

Seamer Sports, blue and yellow kit, won 3-2 against Newby. Photo by TCF Photography

The Malton-based club got off to the best of starts on 20 minutes as Oscar Johnston assisted Josh Towse in putting the hosts ahead.

Brad Cawkwell equalised for Goal Sports before the break and the hosts looked dead and buried with 90 minutes on the clock as Connor Myerscough put the visitors ahead from the penalty spot.

There was still time for Swinton’s Adam Stockell to head home a perfect Jake Jordan cross ensuring the points were shared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the only game to survive Storm Darragh in the Newitts Beckett League, Goal Sports were pegged back to a late 2-2 Victory Cup draw against Amotherby & Swinton at Malton Community Sports Centre.

Brad Cawkwell and Connor Myerscough, from