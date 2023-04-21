Joel Ramm steers champions Edgehill to League Trophy final victory against Itis Itis Rovers

Edgehill earned a 1-0 League Trophy final victory against Itis Itis Rovers

A keenly contested and at times feisty match was settled by a clinical finish from Joel Ramm shortly before the interval, and although Itis Itis were on top for much of the second half, they were unable to unlock the solid Edgehill back line that was superbly led by Lloyd Henderson, writes Steve Adamson.

Edgehill shaded the first half, with shots from Ted Edwards and Marshall Nock saved by keeper Dylan Muggleson-Forbes, brothers Kieran and Ryan Link both fired over, Luke Rees surged forward, but was halted by a strong tackle from Alistair Jennings, and Henderson played a great through-ball to Rees, but Muggleson-Forbes raced out to kick clear.

Chances for Itis Itis saw Sam Pickard shoot narrowly wide, and a Jamie Patterson tackle halted a surging run from Luke Jones, but Edgehill went close when a corner from Ramm was met by Edwards, whose low shot brought out a terrific reflex save from the Rovers keeper.

The deadlock was broken on 39 minutes when the lively Ramm raced forward, shrugged off the challenge of a defender, and drilled his shot past the keeper. Two minutes later Itis Itis almost drew level, when the skilful Luke Jones passed to Neil Forsyth, who flicked-on to Charlie Birley, and he laid off to George Wilson, whose shot was blocked by Josh Pickin.

Rovers bossed much of the second half, a Tyler Beck shot was blocked by Pickin, George Wilson flashed a shot inches wide, then Nathan Vernon stooped to head goal-wards, but Edgehill keeper Callum Malone pulled off a good save.

Mikey Barker sent a ball across the area to Beck, whose shot was cleared off the line by Gary Thomas. Ramm had a strike charged down by Wilson, Kieran Link shot narrowly wide, Joe Gallagher fired straight at the keeper, and a Ramm free-kick deflected off the wall, but Muggleson-Forbes dived to smother the ball.

With time running out Fergus passed into the goalmouth, a scramble developed, and Barker shot inches wide, then at the other end, Henderson sent over a free-kick and Neil Thomas glanced his header just past the post.

EDGEHILL - Malone, Nock, Pickin, G.Thomas, Rees, Patterson, K.Link, Henderson, Edwards, R.Link, Ramm subs- Gallagher, Aziz, Clegg, N.Thomas, R.Coulson

ITIS ITIS ROVERS - Muggleson-Forbes, Jennings, Gravestock, Vernon, Stanley, Pickard, Birley, Jones, Fergus, Forsyth, Wilson subs - Barker, Beck, Howley, Atkinson-Smith, Afiyie

REFEREE- Tom Shepherdson

GOAL - EDGEHILL - Joel Ramm 39

MAN OF MATCH - Luke Jones (Itis Itis Rovers)