Joel Rollinson’s treble fires runaway leaders Bridlington Rovers 1903 to thrilling win against Humber Colts

The Rovers keeper fouls a Colts player to concede a penalty.

Michael Nugent was also on target to help runaway leaders Rovers maintain their 10-point lead at the summit, but they were forced to work hard for their home win.

Brid Rovers 1903 are at home again this coming weekend as they play host to second-from-bottom Springhead FC Reserves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bridlington Town Rovers rampaged to a 12-1 win at Hedon Rangers Reserves in the Premiership.

The hosts go on the attack. PHOTOS: TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Second-placed Town Rovers will make the trip to tackle Goole United this coming Saturday.

Bridlington Rovers Millau returned to pole position in the Championship after their excellent 5-1 success at LIV Supplies Reserves.

Billy Tyler struck his second brace in as many weeks to lead the way for Millau, while Kane Robinson, Charley Brown and sub Tom Sharp also notched for the away team, whose task was made easier by the hosts being reduced to 10 players after only two minutes..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Anderson was named as man of the match for Millau, who play host to struggling Skirlaugh this coming Saturday.

Humber Colts, blue kit, look to halt Brid Rovers 1903.

Millau are also due to take on fourth-placed Hodgsons AFC in the HE Dean Cup quarter-final on Thursday April 4 at the Bridlington Sports Centre’s 3g pitch, 6pm kick-off.

Bridlington Rovers Pandas were involved in an action-packed Division Two encounter at Easington United Reserves, which ended in a 4-4 draw.

The Pandas make the trip to face basement team Leven Members Club Reserves this coming weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Division One, Bridlington Rovers Reserves handed their hosts AFC North a walkover and Flamborough’s match at home to Sutton United was postponed.

The Division Three leaders launch an attack against Humber Colts.