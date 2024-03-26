Joel Rollinson’s treble fires runaway leaders Bridlington Rovers 1903 to thrilling win against Humber Colts
Michael Nugent was also on target to help runaway leaders Rovers maintain their 10-point lead at the summit, but they were forced to work hard for their home win.
Brid Rovers 1903 are at home again this coming weekend as they play host to second-from-bottom Springhead FC Reserves.
Bridlington Town Rovers rampaged to a 12-1 win at Hedon Rangers Reserves in the Premiership.
Second-placed Town Rovers will make the trip to tackle Goole United this coming Saturday.
Bridlington Rovers Millau returned to pole position in the Championship after their excellent 5-1 success at LIV Supplies Reserves.
Billy Tyler struck his second brace in as many weeks to lead the way for Millau, while Kane Robinson, Charley Brown and sub Tom Sharp also notched for the away team, whose task was made easier by the hosts being reduced to 10 players after only two minutes..
Danny Anderson was named as man of the match for Millau, who play host to struggling Skirlaugh this coming Saturday.
Millau are also due to take on fourth-placed Hodgsons AFC in the HE Dean Cup quarter-final on Thursday April 4 at the Bridlington Sports Centre’s 3g pitch, 6pm kick-off.
Bridlington Rovers Pandas were involved in an action-packed Division Two encounter at Easington United Reserves, which ended in a 4-4 draw.
The Pandas make the trip to face basement team Leven Members Club Reserves this coming weekend.
In Division One, Bridlington Rovers Reserves handed their hosts AFC North a walkover and Flamborough’s match at home to Sutton United was postponed.
Boro are scheduled to be at home to runaway leaders Beverley Town 3rds this coming Saturday, while Bridlington Rovers Reserves are set to be at Sutton United and Bridlington Spa are due to be at home to AFC North.