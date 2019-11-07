JOHN DEACEY - We need to find our ruthless streak

By the time we took the lead after only eight minutes through Connor Thomson, we should have already been 4-0 ahead.

We were excellent in the first half and created a lot of chances - but yet again we missed most of them.

I tried to freshen things up on Saturday by changing the line-up, but we need to be a lot more ruthless in front of goal, we need that cutting edge to win games.

We spent 50% of the training session on Tuesday working on finishing as we need to solve this issue immediately.

In a lot of games this season we have been on top and had chances but missed them, and this in turn places pressure upon the defence if we are only a goal ahead.

On the bench on Saturday, our physio, and former Scarborough FC striker, Darren Foreman, was right when he said we need to be firing our shots wide of the keeper as way too many of our chances are hitting the keeper.

We have plenty of experience in the forward-line in the shape of James Walshaw, Michael Coulson and Paul Walker and they have all played at a higher level and achieved many promotions, so they have the required qualities.

Saturday’s game at Radcliffe Borough will be another tough one as this is a very competitive league, then we have a trip to Dunston in the League Cup on Tuesday evening.

Defenders Harry Coates and Jack Johnson are back training now after injuries, and hopefully one of them will be able to come back into the reckoning for the squad at Dunston.

These two are both young players and hopefully the younger players can play their part for us as I want to make sure that there is the foundation left for future teams as well as trying to achieve success for the present.

We also look set to play the game against Staithes on Tuesday November 26 in the North Riding FA Cup, with the fixture being switched to our ground.