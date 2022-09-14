Whitby Town players look dejected as one of the goals go in during their 6-0 defeat at home to Gainsborough Trinity PHOTO BY BRIAN MURFIELD

Bullock believed a new voice was needed in the changing room, after a start to the season that has seen Whitby fail to pick up a league win to date, offering his resignation immediately after full-time on Tuesday.

He will, however, continue in his role as Commercial Manager of the football club.

Bullock has been at Whitby Town since 2013, initially joining as a player under Darren Williams, before becoming player-assistant manager to Chris Hardy in 2015.

Following Hardy's resignation in 2020, Bullock took up the managerial post alongside Nathan Haslam, with the pair guiding Whitby to a seventh-place finish last season, just five points short of the play-offs.

The resignation means that Haslam will take sole charge of first-team affairs, starting with Saturday's Emirates FA Cup game against Marske United.

Looking ahead to the game and speaking as the sole Whitby manager for the first time, Haslam believed that everyone needed to take a moment to reflect on what happened against Gainsborough.

"There's nothing I could have said after that game that could have lifted the spirits at the time," the Blues' boss said.

"It was still very raw.

"Collectively they need to look at themselves in the mirror, myself included, that's the starting point.

"They've got to get through it. They're young boys and this is what sport does. You ask questions of yourself and face adversity.

"We've got to show courage now to get out of that adversity. With togetherness and hard work, we will get there.

"The lads will be put through their paces on Thursday, we'll have a good chat about it and we need to bounce back on Saturday."

The Blues have only gained one point this season after seven NPL Premier Division matches, and are rooted to the foot of the table.

The statement from the club said: “Whitby Town can confirm that they have accepted the resignation of joint-manager Lee Bullock from his footballing position at the club.