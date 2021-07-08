Jono Greening takes positives out of first game as Scarborough Athletic boss against Garforth Town

Josh Barrett opened the scoring for Boro against Garforth Town

In a game played at Tadcaster, Town took a 2-0 lead with an own goal and a Sam Barker penalty either side of the break, but Boro battled back with efforts from Josh Barrett and trialist Lewis Gibson.

Greening used 19 players in the match, with only Will Thornton playing 90 minutes as Boro used two very different line-ups, ensuring everyone got at least 45 minutes.

The ex-Manchester United midfielder said: “I was very impressed with the character the lads showed against Garforth to come back and get a draw. There were a lot of positives to take from the game.

“We were a bit sluggish in the first half and we must improve our defending from set-pieces, and again in the second period we were unlucky to go 2-0 down to what seemed a dodgy penalty. We were slow to get going again but then we stepped it up and after getting level we could well have won it through Kieran Glynn late on.

“But the result is secondary at this stage of pre-season, a lot of the lads have not played since last October so they are bound to be rusty, there was a lot of frustration from the lads at half-time and full-time about this but I explained this was always going to happen.

“I thought a lot of the young trialists and the young lads who’ve been training with us were impressive last night.

"Bailey Gooda and Ryan Watson have only just come back to training after being on holiday so they are just getting back into it, even the lads who’ve been training for all four to five weeks only recently stepped up to two sessions a week so we’re still in the early stages.