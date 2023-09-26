Sam Besau in action for Heslerton during their win against Sinnington.

The visitors began strongly eventually taking the lead midway through the first half through Anderson, continual pressure finally paying off.

Near half-time Heslerton doubled their advantage. Anderson winning, then converting the penalty from 12 yards.

The second half saw Heslerton grab the all-important third early on. Anderson grabbing his hat-trick.

Substitute Ben Flinton would then make it four firing home from close range.

Ex-Heslerton junior David Hebron would then finish things off.

Beginning the move he played in Flinton down the right who crossed for the influential Morgan Kendrew to unselfishly set up Hebron to fire home his side’s fifth of the afternoon.

Whitby Fishermen’s Society Academy secured a 5-2 win at Lealholm Reserves.

The match started fairly contested until the Fishermen got the breakthrough half-an-hour in, Keiran Wade netting.

Koby Little and Ryan Clarkson fired two more before the break.

Lealholm started strong in the second half and got one back through Alfie Jackson, however Sam Brown scored to replenish the three-goal lead.

Clarkson got his second with a bullet header before Jackson doubled his tally as he converted from the spot late on.

Amotherby & Swinton continued their 100% record with a 5-0 win at Kirkdale United in Division One.

Amotherby won in a resolute manner, putting the hosts to the sword, hitting five without reply.

Oliver Towse hit a double, with Matthew Bean, Ryan Gaughan and George Peirson also on target, while Kevin Essouayah was the star man for Amotherby & Swinton.

Rosedale scored two late goals to snatch a 3-2 win at home to continue their rich form and pile on the misery for Wombleton Wanderers, as the visitors have now lost three of their last four games.

James Dunn scored two goals and Josh Butler also netted for the hosts, Ryan Hewison was their man of the match.

Union Rovers shared the spoils at home to Snainton, the scoreline ending at 3-3.

Snainton took the lead against the run of play after five minutes when Rob Holt put through Tom Varey-Flectcher who made no mistake with his finish.

Rovers equalised through Matty Jackson 10 minutes later.

Snainton came flying out of the blocks in the second half, Liam Mintoft slipped the ball through to Dan Simpson who raced away to dispatch their second.

Union soon replied again through Jackson even after Tom Poor made two great saves but failed with the third.

Varey-Fletcher was in the mix again when he got shoved in the box for a penalty which Joe Milner calmly dispatched to make it 3-2.

With 10 minutes to go Snainton failed to clear a cross and Union’s Adam Stockell rifled home a shot to earn a point for the home side.