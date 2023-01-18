Jos Storr hit a hat-trick against Boro Rangers

Skipper Jos Storrr fired in a hat-trick for the home side on Saturday, with him claiming yet another man of the match award, although it could have gone to a number of Fishermen players as it was an excellent all-round performance.

The other Fishermen goal was netted by Jake Faichney against a side that started the day above the Whitby team, but after this win the hosts had climbed to third in the league standings, just five points behind TIBS, who lie in the second promotion slot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Storr has now scored a superb 28 goals in his 14 games for the Fishermen this season, leaving him in second place in the Division One goalscoring charts with only Lealholm hot-shot Carl Gray having scored more goals this campaign with 31 in 13 appearances.

The Fishermen head to Marske United Reserves this Saturday.

Leaders Lealholm are on the road at basement club Kader.

The Tigers’ home game against Great Ayton United was postponed last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staithes Athletic gave their chances of avoiding the drop from the Premier Division a huge boost with a 2-0 success on the road at Grangetown Boys Club.

Daniel Drazdauskas handed the visitors the lead on 20 minutes, then Sam Calvert doubled Staithes’ advantage six minutes before the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad