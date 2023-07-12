Jos Storr’s first Whitby Town goal seals 3-2 victory at Redcar Athletic

Jos Storr’s first Whitby Town goal sealed a 3-2 victory at Redcar Athletic

Former Blues striker Matthew Tymon opened the scoring for the hosts just two minutes in, before Brad Fewster levelled matters just five minutes later, writes Paul Connolly.

Connor Simpson put the Blues 2-1 up after coming on at the break, before James Sayer looped an effort past Shane Bland despite suspicions of offside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Storr completed the scoring and won the game for the Seasiders late on, firing home from close range after Junior Mondal’s cut back.

Striker Jerome Greaves heads in his second during Town's 8-0 win against Whitby Fishermen on Friday. PHOTO BY BRIAN MURFIELD

Athletic started the game on the front foot, and had the lead just two minutes in.

Layton Watts’ left-wing corner was headed by Adam Wheatley into the path of Tymon, who nodded home from close range with Shane Bland beaten.

Fewster, however, soon levelled matters for Whitby, completing a move that started from Bland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jerome Greaves’ neat through ball to Fewster saw the striker break away in the penalty.

Although Jack Norton saved his first attempt, the Whitby talisman put the rebound into the empty net from a tight angle.

Joe Thompson missed a big opportunity to restore Redcar’s lead, sliding his effort wide, before Watts had two attempts himself - a back heel flick and a bicycle kick both narrowly missing the target.

Junior Mondal was next to go close, though the Blues man could only hit the perimeter fence with his effort, before Lewis Ritson read Tymon’s through ball well to ensure it didn’t fall to Watts, who was in plenty of space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tymon then looked to turn provider for the hosts, picking out Boyle with a neat lay-off, but the midfielder’s effort was blocked by Bland.

Norton then slid out to deny Junior Mondal the opportunity to put Whitby ahead, before Norton was again in action two minutes later to send Aaron Haswell’s effort wide with his feet.

Whitby grew into the game, and 10 minutes after the break, sub Connor Simpson put the Blues ahead for the first time, prodding home inside the box.

The hosts, however, possessed danger in their ranks.

Tymon almost levelled with a looping effort from the edge of the box, though saw it come back off the post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woodwork came to Whitby’s aid again four minutes later, with Sayer seeing his attempt fizz off the near upright, before Watts lofted an effort from 30 yards on to the roof of the net.

Redcar then had their leveller, less than 20 minutes from time, Sayer - who looked offside - looped a neat effort inside the area over Bland.

Ten minutes later, however, Whitby restored their lead. Mondal got to the byline, and cut back for Storr, who opened his Town account with a powerful effort inside the box.