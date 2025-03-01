Josh Barrett nets double as Bridlington Town earn vital victory at Pontefract

Bridlington Town on the attack during their 3-2 win on the road at Pontefract Collieries. Photo by TCF Photography

Bridlington Town started March on a high as the Seasiders claimed an important 3-2 victory over Pontefract Collieries on Saturday to hopefully begin to ease relegation worries

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manager Mike Thompson made one change from the 3-1 victory over Ashington as Danny Earl replaced Nathan Dyer who started on the bench, writes Alexander Fynn.

Brid were also missing Michael Coulson and Pete Davidson through injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On nine minutes Matty Dixon hit a free-kick straight to the Pontefract shot-stopper.

Bridlington Town in action during their 3-2 win on the road at Pontefract Collieries. Photo by TCF Photography

Brid were the first to strike, Alex Markham pulled in a cross to Josh Barrett and the striker’s superb diving header left Pontefract keeper Heath Richardson rooted to his spot.

However, the Colls had chances of their own as Jack Greenhough put in a long throw into the middle to Mikey Dunn, but his shot went wide. Jack Boyle swung in a corner to Dunn but he headed his chance over. Dixon fired in a free kick to Alex Markham, but his close-range shot was saved brilliantly by Richardson.

With half-time closing in Barrett doubled the Seasiders’ lead with a shot following a Sam Leverett corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barrett then squared the ball to Earl, but the latter missed the opportunity.

As the second half commenced, Jack Boyle’s corner to Danny Burns saw the midfielder reduce the deficit.

This goal seemed to galvanise the home side as Boyle put in a free-kick to Dunn, however his header went straight into Jack Hall’s gloves.

Benn Lewis then made it 3-1 for the Seasiders with a low, driven shot after Leverett had sent in a corner to the back post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Substitute Ahmed Salam was then through on goal but shot straight at the keeper.

As stoppage time began Boyle fired in a corner to Jack Greenhough and the captain headed the ball past Hall, but the Seasiders held on for a crucial three points as they fight for their NPL East survival.

Manager Mike Thompson said: “We know what Pontefract’s qualities are and we knew what sort of a game it was going to be, especially the first half we alleviated them.

"We hope to have Michael Coulson back next Saturday at Consett”

The Seasiders sit 19th in the NPL East level on points with Heaton Stannington, the latter sitting above Brid on goal difference, and with a game in hand.