Junior football to continue in Scarborough under the administration of the York Football League from 2025-26 season
A joint statement from the Scarborough & District Minor Football League, the North Riding County Football Association and the York Football League, which was issued on social media, said: “At the Special General Meeting of the Scarborough & District Minor Football League, the member clubs voted to retain the Scarborough & District divisions, including teams from East Riding FA affiliated clubs, under the administration of the York Football League from the 2025-26 season.
"Whilst this will see the existing Scarborough & District Minor League fold, it will ensure that a local football offer remains within the town and surrounding areas for young players.
"The new League Secretary will be an employee of North Riding FA, under an agreement already in place between the York Football League and the County FA.
"An offer was also made at the meeting by North Riding FA to look at the employment of a full-time Football Development Officer, who will seek to reinvigorate football in the town over the coming years.
“The League Management Committee and Member Clubs believe that the decision reached tonight is in the best long-term interests of youth football in the area.
"We would like to thank all who attended the meeting, including representatives from North Riding FA and the York Football League.”
Send all your match reports to the sports desk on [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.