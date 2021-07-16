Junior footballers invited to Scarborough Athletic trials weekend

Boro news

This comes ahead of the club's junior football trials weekend, which takes place at the Filey Community Sports Club on Scarborough Road in Filey over Saturday and Sunday.

Florey, who has founded academies and worked in set-ups across the globe, is predicting a very bright future at Scarborough Athletic and he wants as many young footballers as possible to be a part of it.

He said: "I've had the pleasure of working at Leeds United, in Zimbabwe, Canada, America, Australia and I've set up three academies in Germany.

"Having retired now I've got a bit of time, and having supported Scarborough football from afar for a number of years, I thought it would only be right to give a bit back to the local area.

"There are some great coaches, great people and great young footballers at Scarborough Athletic, I see lots of potential right across the board.

"Every youth team wants players to progress to the first team and that is what we are looking to make happen.

"But at the same time there will be players who won't make that step. We want to make sure that they enjoy their football and develop as much as they can.

"At Scarborough Athletic, we want a group of well-mannered footballers with a good attitude that they can take into any line of work that they choose.

"We will aim to be winning every game that we play in, obviously that won't happen, but it is about breeding youngsters that want to achieve things.

"Playing for Scarborough Athletic has to be something to aspire to, we want to set standards.

"We are not like professional clubs, who release young footballers every couple of years. It is about progression, enjoyment and getting the right mix."

The trials days run as follows:

Saturday

Under-Sevens - 10am-11.30am.

Under-Eights - 12pm-1.30pm.

Under-19s - 2pm-4pm.

Under-10s - 4pm-5.30pm.

Under-11s - 6pm-7.30pm.

Sunday

Under-12s - 10am-11.30am.

Under-13s - 12pm-1.30pm.

Under-14s - 2pm-3.30pm.

Under-15s - 4pm-5.30pm.