Junior Mondal’s double helps Whitby Town win inaugural Tony Lee Memorial Trophy game at Bishop Auckland

Junior Mondal scored twice in Whitby Town's 4-0 win at Bishop Auckland.

Fewster's effort got Nathan Haslam's side off to a good start in the first half at the VEST Construction Stadium, with Mondal making it two after the break following a neat move, writes LIam Ryder.

Mondal rolled home a third goal for the Blues soon after and, with the Seasiders cruising, Gratton's spot-kick wrapped up another positive pre-season outing for the visitors.

It was the home side who made the brightest start, albeit without seriously troubling Shane Bland's goal, but Priestley Griffiths set the tone for the Seasiders, firing over the crossbar from distance just before Fewster's opener.

Seventeen minutes into the friendly match, Fewster was on hand to smash an effort home from just inside the area after turning away from his marker.

Mondal then tried his luck with a low strike which Ryan Catterick held, while Coleby Shepherd went close himself, clearing the bar with an effort on his weaker right foot.

Four minutes after the restart, in-form Mondal was at it again, pouncing at the back post to fire home Shepherd's low cross after a well-worked attack.

And eleven minutes later, Whitby put the game to bed. It was fantastic vision from Griffiths that saw Mondal make a rapid breakaway, with ended in the summer signing calmly rolling the ball home beyond Catterick into the far corner.

Bishop Auckland, to their credit, didn't let their heads drop as Craig Gott lined a strike up from distance which didn't trouble Bland, before the hosts could have pulled one back when Liam Henderson found space to get a header on goal but couldn't find the target.

But Bishops were unable to see out the game without any further damage being done as they conceded a spot-kick.

The ball was worked to youngster Jos Storr on the left wing and his venture into the area was halted by a rash challenge.