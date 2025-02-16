Kaci Smith stars in draw for Scarborough Football Scholarship Women at Ultimate FCA

Scarborough Football Scholarship Women earned a 2-2 draw at Ultimate FCA

​Scarborough Football Scholarship Women left Leeds with a point after a 2-2 National Football Youth League draw against Ultimate FCA on Wednesday afternoon.

​Goals from Lucy Fairbank and Kaci Smith put the visitors 2-1 ahead at the break, but a lacklustre performance in front of goal proved costly as the West Yorkshire side levelled around the hour mark.

Smith was named as the player of the match.

The Scholarship Under-19s men's team lost 4-0 at home to Farsley Celtic.

It was a brilliant first-half performance by the home side.

The SFS lads defended really well and created some good chances against a good team in Farsley but individual errors and fitness levels cost them in the second half. Man of the match for SFS was Riley Foster.