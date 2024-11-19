Karl Storr nets hat-trick as Whitby Fishermen sink Marske United Reserves

By Andy Bloomfield

Sports editor/reporter

Published 19th Nov 2024, 06:00 GMT
​A Karl Storr hat-trick steered Whitby Fishermen’s Society to a 5-0 win at Marske United Reserves in the North Riding Football League first division.

Storr struck twice before the break, with second-half goals from Kob Craig, Josh Linsley and Storr sealing the win.

Fishermen’s Dev had a 5-1 home win against South Park Rangers Dev in Division Two, Kieran Wade struck a hat-trick for Fishermen and Dan Brown a double.

Lealholm won 2-0 at home to Guisborough Town Reserves in the Premier Division.

Brad Lewis opened the scoring on 25 minutes and Aaron Dale doubled the lead around the hour mark.

Staithes Athletic worked hard for a 2-1 victory at home to Kader, with Jacob Midgley and Charlie Parkes on target.

In the MacMillan Bowl, Fishburn Park won 4-1 at home to T.I.B.S.

Adam Warrilow scored twice for Park, with man of the match James Organ-Simpson and sub Callum Halley also on target.

