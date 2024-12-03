Karl Storr smacks in four as Whitby Fishermen coast to superb 11-1 victory at home to Heighington

By Andy Bloomfield

Sports editor/reporter

Published 3rd Dec 2024, 07:00 BST
Whitby Fishermen's Society won 8-2 at home to Northallerton Town Reserves.placeholder image
​Karl Storr’s four-goal blast steered Whitby Fishermen’s Society to an 11-1 home win against Heighington in the North Riding Football League first division on Saturday.

Marshall Kelly and Jake Faichney struck in the opening 10 minutes, with Josh Linsley, Brad Dowson, Koby Craig and subs Joe Hutchinson and Ashley Woodier on target after the interval.

Staithes Athletic earned a 2-1 win at St Mary's in the Premier Division.

Carl Gray put Athletic ahead on 22 minutes, Jon Squires levelling for the hosts before the break. Liam Fox scored the winner eight minutes from time for Staithes.

Fishburn Park won 8-1 at home to Langtoft. Photos by Brian Murfield.placeholder image
Lealholm earned a 1-1 draw at home to leaders Boro Rangers U23, with Harry Paterson on target for the Tigers.

Adam Warrilow smashed in four goals as Fishburn Park romped to an 8-1 home win against Langtoft in the Yorkshire Old Boys Shield.

Nathan Storr (2), James Organ-Simpson and Charlie Smith also netted for Park.

