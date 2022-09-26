Heslerton Under-14s, blue kit, in action against Scalby Under-14s PHOTO BY CHERIE ALLARDICE

A solitary goal from Keane Welburn was enough to give the away team victory.

Harry Brett and Reece Wright sharing the man of the match spoils.

Heslerton Hedgehogs Under-14s travelled to Scalby on Sunday.

Heslerton Under-14s take on Scalby

Falling behind to a long-range effort the Hedgehogs rallied and a long-range effort of their own from Joey Palmer drew them level.

However, just before the break Scalby regained the lead from a header from close range following a corner.

Heslerton battled on in the second half but couldn't find an equaliser leaving Scalby to take the spoils.

Noah Johnson got the man of the match award for the Hedgehogs.

Scalby Under-14s (yellow kit) and Heslerton do battle

Heslerton Hounds Under-Nines travelled to Scarborough to play against Yorkshire Coast.

Both teams started strongly but it was the Hounds that took the win in both the matches against a very physical team.

Hounds showed great team work, linking up some great passes and setting up goalscoring opportunities.

The Heslerton goalkeepers Dhruv Muddu, Tom Kinsella and Noah Hargreaves put in a great displays, denying the opposition of several goals and the villagers’ defence not giving up and clearing the ball when needed.

It was great to see players praising each other and talking tactics on the sidelines too.

Goals this week came from Jacob Moss, Edwin Thompson and Thomas Wright.

Player of the week went to Moss for his three goals and constant battling up and down the pitch.

Heslerton Hurricanes Under-11s travelled to Seamer for an early kickoff, both sides still getting used to the offside rule.

A goal from Will Marrington encouraged the Hurricanes to push on however the hosts replied finishing the game in the lead.

The man of the match award could have been given to couple of players for their excellent effort and hard work, Charlie Troutsdale took the honour this week.

West Pier Under-10s Reds took on Seamer Under-10s at the latter’s ground.

Simon Leather had a strong game for Pier in goal, while defender Leo Maughan also impressed in a great all-round team performance from the visiting team.

Seamer Under-12s claimed a 6-0 success on the road at Yorkshire Coast.

The visitors dominated the first half thanks to great movement on and off the ball. Riley Scott opened the scoring for the village club after some great build-up play.

Scott then added his second goal, Oaklea Bell also firing in a brace of goals, Joseph Adams converting a fine Bell cross to make it 5-0 at the break.

The second half was a more even affair, the home side coming into the game but Seamer’s defence keeping them at bay.

The away side wrapped up the scoring when Bobby Fields was on hand to net his first goal for the club after another superb Bell cross.

Yorkshire Coast tried to pull a late goal back but Seamer keeper Joshua Hunter denied them.