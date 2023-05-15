Keeper Joe Cracknell signs for Scarborough Athletic for 2023-24 season
Scarborough Athletic have confirmed that Joe Cracknell is their number one for next season.
A statement from the National League North club said: “The big keeper, who signed from Harrogate Town for his second stint at Boro, had his option exercised, keeping him with the Seadogs for 2023/24.
“The Hull-based goalkeeper has impressed in his first season back at the club and has enjoyed a regular run out of games.
“Crackers is hoping to keep more clean sheets next season.”