Keeper Joe Cracknell signs for Scarborough Athletic for 2023-24 season

Scarborough Athletic have confirmed that Joe Cracknell is their number one for next season.

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 15th May 2023, 19:45 BST- 1 min read
A statement from the National League North club said: “The big keeper, who signed from Harrogate Town for his second stint at Boro, had his option exercised, keeping him with the Seadogs for 2023/24.

“The Hull-based goalkeeper has impressed in his first season back at the club and has enjoyed a regular run out of games.

“Crackers is hoping to keep more clean sheets next season.”

