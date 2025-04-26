Keeper Kian Drury is AFC Eastfield’s penalty shoot-out star in Junior Cup final win against Heslerton

AFC Eastfield won the Junior Cup final on penalties against Heslerton,. Photo by Tony Randerson

AFC Eastfield keeper Kian Drury pulled off two stunning saves to seal a 4-3 penalty shoot-out win after an exciting Scarborough FA Junior Cup final against Heslerton ended 3-3 and had to be settled by spot-kicks.

Eastfield had trailed 3-1 early in the second half, but fought back to level the scores, and were then victorious in the shoot-out on Friday evening at Scarborough Sports Village, writes Steve Adamson.

Heslerton, who included seven players who progressed from their junior teams, lost Ethan Chan who went off with a cut above his eye after just four minutes, but they went ahead when Morgan Kendrew, playing his 150th game for the club, cut in from the right and drilled a low shot past Drury, then Matty Bean fired against the left-hand post, and also shot into the arms of Drury.

Eastfield responded, Rob Whitehead twice fired wide before they equalised when Tommy Day sent a free-kick into the box, and Chris Sowray netted with a glancing header.

Heslerton were the runner-up in the Scarborough FA Junior Cup final.

Kendrew and Jake Allardice both shot wide for Heslerton, as did Darren Lang for Eastfield, then Sowray hit the side-netting from wide on the left.

Heslerton restored their lead shortly before the interval, when Bean’s through-ball sent the lively Sam Besau clear, and he neatly slotted home.

They almost added another, when Bean burst into the box, but Cailum Webster kicked clear.

Early pressure from Heslerton in the second half saw a Tom Stockdale corner headed over by Rob Ruston, Bean forced a good save from Drury at his near post, and Allardice was tackled by Brad-Lee Craggs as he raced into the area.

Eastfield also had chances, Day fired at keeper Simon Clark, Sowray shot wide and Whitehead blazed over, but Heslerton went 3-1 up when Bean pounced on a defensive mix-up and fired past the helpless Drury.

Eastfield reduced the arrears within two minutes, when Sam Okafor passed forward to Darren Lang who clinically placed his shot inside the left-hand post, and just six minutes later they were level, as Day’s cross from the left fell to Lang at the back post, and he fired into the roof of the net.

Both sides continued to create chances, Martyn Kelly lashed a shot wide for Eastfield and Lang was tackled by Nathan Poole on the edge of the area, then a Lang shot was blocked by the impressive Jamie Atkinson.

Conor Fiddy also fired wide, while for Heslerton, George Ridler went on a couple of mazy dribbles, and a fierce Ridler strike was blocked by Fiddy.

The game went to penalties, and Drury twice dived low to his left to pull off outstanding saves, with veteren striker Sowray hitting the winning spot kick for Eastfield.

PENALTIES (Heslerton 3 Eastfield 4): Nathan Poole (H) saved, Conor Fiddy (E) scored, Gareth Driver (H) scored, Chris Hannam (E) scored, Jake Allardice (H) scored, Darren Lang (E) over bar, Tommy Stockdale (H) scored, Brad-Lee Craggs (E) scored, Josh Wade (H) saved, Chris Sowray (E) scored.

EASTFIELD - Drury, Fiddy, Craggs, Whitehead, Day, Webster, Bradbury, Hannam, Okafor, Sowray, Lang, (rolling subs) - Bell, Kelly, Herrington, Lawson, Stingemore.

HESLERTON - Clark, Wade, Chan, Poole, Stockdale, Kendrew, O. Stanton(c), Atkinson, Allardice, Besau, Bean, (rolling subs) - Driver, Ruston, W. Stanton, Ridler.

REFEREE - John Chalk.

EASTFIELD GOALS - Chris Sowray 16, Darren Lang 56, 62; HESLERTON GOALS - Morgan Kendrew 10, Sam Besau 42, Matty Bean 54.

GOAL ATTEMPTS - EASTFIELD 16 (5 on target) HESLERTON 12 (6 on target).

CORNERS - EASTFIELD 1 HESLERTON 5.

OFFSIDES - EASTFIELD 2 HESLERTON 2.

YELLOW CARDS - Rob Whitehead, Dan Bradbury (Eastfield).

MAN OF MATCH - Kian Drury (Eastfield).

ATTENDANCE - 166.