Keeper Owen I’Anson and Marshall Nock star in Edgehill’s Harbour Cup win

Joe Danby was on target in Edgehill's Harbour Cup win against West Pier.

Edgehill started well and took the lead through Ted Edwards heading home from close range after 25 minutes.

Ref Jordan Gregory blew for half-time in a tight first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the break, Pier pushed forward resulting in a corner, Edwards this time scored in the wrong net bringing the scores all level.

West Pier's Dec Richardson scored a superb solo goal in their cup loss.

Joe Danby restored the Edgehill lead only for Martin Cooper to score a free-kick, then Danny Keenaghan, Neil Thomas and Sammy Garnett all missed good chances for Pier.

Dec Richardson then scored a superb solo goal, taking the ball past four Edgehill players before firing into the top corner, Billy Logan equalising late on.

Ricky Greening thought he’d won it for Edgehill late on, but it was flagged offside, and the game went straight to penalties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With nine successful penalties, veteran Will Jenkinson stepped up, young Edgehill goalkeeper Owen I’Anson saved it to win Edgehill the game.

Marshall Nock was the pick of the players for Edgehill doing very well at right-back.

Martin Cooper, Neil Thomas, John Graystone and Richardson all converted their penalties for Pier.

Pier player-boss Johny McGough said: “Good luck to Edgehill in the next round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Today’s man of the match was the whole team as we worked hard for each other until the end.”

Scalby suffered a 4-1 loss at Beckett League side Snainton.

It was a poor all-round performance by the visitors, with Callum Randerson hitting Scalby’s consolation.