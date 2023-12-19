Keeper Paul Cull stars as Whitby Fishermen’s Academy sink title rivals Heslerton

Whitby Fishermen’s Society Academy battled back for a 2-1 success at Heslerton to reclaim top spot in the newitts.com Beckett Football League first division.

Keeper Paul Cull was the man of the match for Whitby Fishermen's Society Academy in their 2-1 win at Beckett League Division Two title rivals Heslerton.

Heslerton created a multitude of opportunities in the opening half, missing the target when well positioned, but more so the impeccable performance of Whitby goalkeeper Paul Cull, who was to prove the difference throughout as he thwarted the division’s leading scorer Morgan Kendrew on at least four occasions, writes Dan Lewis.

When Cull was beaten, by a George Ridler header, it would be the crossbar that came to Fishermen’s rescue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second half began much the same as the first before Jordan Anderson would finally fire Heslerton ahead on the hour mark, set up exquisitely by Jack Pinder.

Whitby Fishermen's Society Academy

The hosts continued to press for a second but inside the final ten minutes the visitors would grab an equaliser with their first shot from inside the box from Brogan Russell previously, efforts from 20 yards or so their only threat.

They so nearly made it two, but for a fine save by home keeper Simon Clark.

Disappointment however, would turn to despair for the hosts as Whitby scored a winner in the final minute through Danny Marson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Man of the Match for Heslerton was Anderson who put in a great shift throughout, Whitby’s star man was Cull.

An Anthony Taylor double for hosts Slingsby sandwiched Goldsborough’s goal by Ben Watson, while Goalsports won 4-1 at home to Fishburn Park Academy.

Lealholm Reserves lost 2-0 at home to Amotherby & Swinton Reserves.

The first 15 minutes were pretty scrappy on a heavy pitch.

It would be the home side with first chance of the game as Tom Clemit brought down Lealholm’s winger in the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Riley Howe saved the resulting spot-kick and then the resulting rebound keeping it level.

Andy Tiffney then missed a gilt-edged chance, but minutes later would find the back of the net when Ollie Towse found Tom Allen on the edge of the box who flicked it on for Tiffney to deftly raise it over the diving keeper on 40 minutes.

Both teams had a player sent off after a clash before half-time.

Lealholm came out swinging in the second half forcing save after save out of Howe, notably a powerful header clawed out from a corner, smashed at the far post from six yards which was parried away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A double substitution would change the game for Amotherby with Kieran Wall and Charlie Revis entering the fray.

This helped them get some stability in the midfield from Revis and a target to get out in Wall. That combination won a free-kick which was sent into the box and shouldered into the net by George Peirson.

There would be a few more chances for Lealholm, the bar saving and Howe pushing one low round the post, some top defending would see Amotherby hold on to the clean sheet and claim three points.

Man of the match was Howe for his excellent display in goal

An early dismissal for Alastair Wilkinson wasn’t enough to derail Rosedale’s Division One title charge as they hammered Bagby 8-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Turnbull netted a hat-trick in a man of the match performance, while Harvey Clacherty bagged a brace, Ryan Hewison, Rob Wilkinson and Paul Allsopp rounded off the day’s goals for the home side.

Reece Windle got the early goal for Bagby before Rosedale ran riot.

Snainton lost 4-3 at home to Wombleton Wanderers in a cracking match.

Things were looking good for the home side when Dan Simpson intercepted a loose pass and side footed a shot off the post and in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lead didn’t last long as Wanderers striker Thompson muscled his way through the Snainton defence and slotted home.

Ten minutes Thompson slotted home again but a minute before half time Snainton levelled it after Simpson smashed home a shot against his former team mate Tom Poor.

Wombleton went ahead again in the second half from a corner put away by Luke Quantock.

Snainton had a couple of chances cleared off the line, before finally a ball dropped their way after Poor fumbled a shot from Liam Mintoft and Joe Milner finished it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the last two minutes Snainton failed to clear a free-kick and was scrambled home from close-range, Quantock netting again for the winner.

A depleted Ayton won 4-1 at Thornton le Dale.

Ayton started sharp with Cory Scott slotting home neatly eight minutes in. Jake Sands then notched when he latched onto a ball clipped to the back post by Ethon Pashby, doubling Ayton’s lead. Tim Whincup then grabbed a goal back minutes later.

The second half started with a Jake Sands free-kick which floated into the top corner, restoring Ayton's two-goal lead.

Eric Hall then put the icing on the cake after slipping through Thornton’s defence, rocketing the ball into the top corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Valley won 3-2 at home to Ryedale in the Ryedale Hospital Cup.

Rich Tolliday opened the scoring with a fine header from a whipped Jack Scarborough cross.

Jack Vincent’s double put Ryedale 2-1 ahead at the break.

In the second half Jensen Bradbury slotted home from a Ry Somers cutback after a fine passing move. Valley secured the win late on when Bradbury was brought down in the box and Tolliday despatched from the penalty spot.