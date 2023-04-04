Keeper Reece Nestor stars in Bridlington Spa cup victory against Flamborough

Bridlington Spa earned a HE Dean Cup victory against Flamborough

The Right Car East Riding County League Division Two promotion hopefuls Spa took the lead thanks to a Sam Clarke effort, with Jack Almond’s equaliser taking the game to a penalty shoot-out.

Nestor saved Boro’s sixth penalty and Spa converted theirs to secure a 6-5 shoot-out win and move through to the next round.

Spa are in action at home to Division One side Bridlington Rovers in the second round this evening, 6pm kick-off.

Bridlington Rovers Millau earned a 7-2 home win in the league last weekend.

Second-placed Spa entertain third-placed Haltemprice in a crucial promotion clash this Saturday, then they tackle Wheldrake in the ERCFA Junior Country Cup semi-final on Tuesday, April 11, at The Balk, Pocklington.

Rovers had earned their place in the second round thanks to a 4-1 home success against Langtoft last weekend, with Callum Cheetham and Kane Robinson among the hosts’ scorers.

Division Two leaders Bridlington Rovers Millau surged to a magnificent 7-2 home win against Reckitts Reserves on Saturday.

Man of the match George Jewitt-Knott hit a hat-trick for Millau, with Tom Broadbent, Billy Tyler, Jay Wallace and sub TJ Collinson also on target. Millau can take a step closer to the title with a home win against Little Driffield on Saturday.