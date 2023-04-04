News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago UK time for Donald Trump appearance in New York court
5 minutes ago Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie’s cause of death disclosed
20 minutes ago Hugh Jackman updates fans on skin cancer scare
1 hour ago TikTok fined £12.7m for child data protection breaches
2 hours ago Here’s why Twitter’s bird logo is now a dog
2 hours ago Virgin Media down for thousands of users across the UK

Keeper Reece Nestor stars in Bridlington Spa cup victory against Flamborough

Goalkeeper Nestor Reece was the Bridlington Spa hero as his team won a penalty shoot-out to defeat Flamborough in the HE Dean Cup.

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 4th Apr 2023, 12:06 BST- 1 min read
Bridlington Spa earned a HE Dean Cup victory against FlamboroughBridlington Spa earned a HE Dean Cup victory against Flamborough
Bridlington Spa earned a HE Dean Cup victory against Flamborough

The Right Car East Riding County League Division Two promotion hopefuls Spa took the lead thanks to a Sam Clarke effort, with Jack Almond’s equaliser taking the game to a penalty shoot-out.

Nestor saved Boro’s sixth penalty and Spa converted theirs to secure a 6-5 shoot-out win and move through to the next round.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Spa are in action at home to Division One side Bridlington Rovers in the second round this evening, 6pm kick-off.

Bridlington Rovers Millau earned a 7-2 home win in the league last weekend.Bridlington Rovers Millau earned a 7-2 home win in the league last weekend.
Bridlington Rovers Millau earned a 7-2 home win in the league last weekend.
Most Popular

Second-placed Spa entertain third-placed Haltemprice in a crucial promotion clash this Saturday, then they tackle Wheldrake in the ERCFA Junior Country Cup semi-final on Tuesday, April 11, at The Balk, Pocklington.

Rovers had earned their place in the second round thanks to a 4-1 home success against Langtoft last weekend, with Callum Cheetham and Kane Robinson among the hosts’ scorers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Division Two leaders Bridlington Rovers Millau surged to a magnificent 7-2 home win against Reckitts Reserves on Saturday.

Man of the match George Jewitt-Knott hit a hat-trick for Millau, with Tom Broadbent, Billy Tyler, Jay Wallace and sub TJ Collinson also on target. Millau can take a step closer to the title with a home win against Little Driffield on Saturday.

Brid Rovers Pandas’ Division Four game at Hedon Rangers Academy was postponed last weekend as was Seaside United’s clash at Easington United 3rds in Division Five.

Bridlington SpaFlamborough