Ryan Whitley kicks the ball clear against South Shields.

The young keeper, who has also had loan spells with Whitby Town and South Shields, will remain with Boro until the end of the season, subject to a recall option in the loan agreement.

Boro manager Jono Greening said: "We are chuffed to have Ryan extend his stay with us.

"He has shown his progression on the pitch and he needs games to continue his development.

