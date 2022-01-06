Keeper Ryan Whitley extends Scarborough Athletic loan deal from York City until end of season

Scarborough Athletic have extended keeper Ryan Whitley's loan from York City until the end of the 2021/22 season.

By Andy Bloomfield
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 8:15 am
Updated Thursday, 6th January 2022, 8:16 am
Ryan Whitley kicks the ball clear against South Shields.

The young keeper, who has also had loan spells with Whitby Town and South Shields, will remain with Boro until the end of the season, subject to a recall option in the loan agreement.

Boro manager Jono Greening said: "We are chuffed to have Ryan extend his stay with us.

"He has shown his progression on the pitch and he needs games to continue his development.

"Working with Ingy, he can progress into a top keeper and we can benefit from having him in the team."

