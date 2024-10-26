The Seasiders on the attack at home to Pontefract.

​Bridlington Town slipped to a 2-0 home loss against Pontefract Collieries in the Pitching in Northern Premier League Division East at Queensgate.

Town returned home looking to bounce back from their dramatic 3-2 defeat on the road at Cleethorpes Town the previous Tuesday night, writes Alexander Fynn.

The game began equally with both sides wary of each other’s strengths, overall Bridlington Town were the better side for a good 20 minutes.

Pontefract then took the lead through a controversial goal with a long-range shot from Jack Greenhough, the ball was deemed to have crossed the line, however it went straight into the palms of home keeper Sebastian Malkowski.

Michael Coulson challenges for the ball against Ponte.

With the linesman’s flag up the goal was awarded much to the annoyance of the home side and supporters, then Greenhough doubled the lead from a Jack Boyle free-kick.

The game remained lively after the second goal as tensions were running high especially from the Seasiders.

However, at half-time, gloveman Malkowski and Town manager Denny Ingram challenged the match officials on the opening goal, Malkowski was shown a straight red as was Ingram.

With a reshuffle on the Seasiders squad at half-time, centre-back Pete Davidson stepped up for goalkeeping duties, such was the attack of the Bridlington side Davidson only had the one stop to make clearing a shot from Jack Wilson.

The Seasiders push forward against Pontefract.

Bridlington seemed resurgent despite being down to the 10 men, Charlie Winfield was one on one with the keeper, but he unfortunately scuffed it well over the bar. Town pushed hard at least to find a consolation and pressed hard in attack, however the home side couldn’t find any reward for their efforts.

Brid forward Danny Earl was taken off due to a tight hamstring.

The Seasiders who have only one win at home this season are in action against Bradford (Park Ave) on Tuesday.

Denny Ingram was proud of his squad at full time. saying: “Going down to 10 men at the break to put a second half performance thought it was outstanding, can’t fault any of them.”