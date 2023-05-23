News you can trust since 1882
Keeper Shane Bland exercises option to stay with Whitby Town for another season

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 23rd May 2023, 20:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 20:13 BST
The popular goalkeeper's performances not just last season, but throughout his time at the Towbar Express Stadium @ The Turnbull Ground have been impressive and Bland's influence on the side remains strong.

Bland, who re-joined Whitby from West Auckland Town in the summer of 2018, kept 14 clean sheets in all competitions throughout the 2022/23 season and won the Supporters' Player of the Season award at this month's presentation night.

The experienced shot-stopper, who has 371 Town appearances to his name, said: "I'm happy to be here for another year after the club took up the option to keep me here.

"For me, it's all about putting last season behind us and kicking on next season in what we already know will be a very tough campaign given the teams that we'll be facing."

Manager Nathan Haslam said: "For me, he's the best keeper in the league. He's a massive part of Whitby Town Football Club.

"He was ultra-consistent for us last season and he's a great lad to have in the changing room."

