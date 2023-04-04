Keeper Shane Bland stars as Whitby Town net point at high-flying Hyde United

Shane Bland shone for the Blues at Hyde

It certainly wasn't a classic encounter at the Project Solar Stadium, but Nathan Haslam's side could be happy with their performance as they ended their two-match losing streak, writes Liam Ryder.

They were also indebted to keeper Shane Bland, who pulled off magnificent saves to deny Tom Iorpenda and Tom Pratt in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A bright opening from the hosts saw Town on the back foot. With just two minutes player, Will Russ found space inside the area but he could only find the side netting.

Whitby Town goalkeeper Shane Bland, pictured earlier this season against Matlock last month, pulled off some superb saves as his side drew at Hyde United.

Jack Redshaw then had Bland concerned as he headed wide from 12-yards out and Pratt shot at the Whitby gloveman in the 20th minute as Hyde continued to play on the front foot.

A brief foray forward from the visitors on the counter attack resulted in the ball falling to Adam Gell but he was unable to to find the target from a tight angle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts looked liveliest in the second half's early exchanges, pinning the Seasiders back, with Iorpenda forcing Bland into a save with his feet. Pratt, too, failed to beat the Town stopper, as his powerful strike was tipped over the bar.

With both sides chasing a winner in the final 20 minutes, the game became more stretched. Sub Connor Simpson was unable to find the target with a header at the back post, but the biggest chance for the Blues arrived deep into stoppage time as they were awarded a free-kick for handball right on the edge of the area.

Harry Green went close to grabbing a late winner

Harry Green stepped up and couldn't have come closer as his effort nestled in the side netting with the home side’s gloveman, Daniel Atherton breathing a sigh of relief.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hyde United: Dan Atherton, Harry Ditchfield, Dane McCullough, Callum Spooner, Jordan Fagbola, Bradley Roscoe (captain), Adam Dawson, Tom Iorpenda (A-Jay Leitch-Smith), Will Russ (Manasse Mampala), Jack Redshaw, Tom Pratt.

Subs (not used): Aaron Fleming, Liam Tongue, Matthew Fearnley.

Whitby Town: Shane Bland, Aaaron Braithwaite, Coleby Shepherd, Adam Gell, Daniel Rowe (captain), Harrison Beeden, Priestley Griffiths (Aaron Haswell 54 mins), Jamie Bramwell, Shaun Tuton (Connor Simpson 57 mins), Lewis Hawkins (Bradley Fewster 74 mins), Harry Green.