Keepers sparkle as Cayton Corinthians net Goalsports Trophy final shoot-out win against Roscoes Bar

Cayton Corinthians won the Goalsports Trophy final on penalties against Roscoes Bar

It was a tale of two keepers in a competitive final at a cold Flamingo Land Stadium, as Roscoes keeper Nath Harrison pulled off a string of top saves to keep his side in the game, then in the penalty shoot-out, Cayton keeper Chris Bowes saved the first spot kick, which proved crucial as the next nine penalties were all scored, writes Steve Adamson.

Cayton were on top for most of the game and created a stack of chances, but Roscoes, who had to make three first-half substitutions due to injuries, defended doggedly, while also looking dangerous on the counter-attack.

In the first half Cayton striker Brad Atkinson twice had efforts saved by Harrison, and he also fired wide and headed over from a Tyler Beck corner, while Si Coupland had a shot well saved, and Nicko Dunn, who was excellent in midfield, had a shot blocked by Lee Patterson.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roscoe's best chances of the first half saw Bowes save a 20-yard strike from Matty Rowley, Sam Collin fired wide following a great through-ball from John Price, and Al Wray sent a ball forward to Price, but keeper Bowes raced out to save at his feet, as an excellent half ended goalless.

Early in the second half Roscoes keeper Harrison made two terrific saves to foil Atkinson, diving to keep out a 25-yard strike, then tipping over another shot, and soon after, he saved a shot from Shaun Dolan with his legs.

Tyler Beck fired past the far post, Callum O'Keefe had a shot saved and Harrison pulled off a point-blanc save to keep out a header from Shaun Dolan as Cayton kept up the pressure, and they finally opened the scoring on 68 minutes when the impressive Nicko Dunn fired home through a crowded penalty area.

Roscoes then enjoyed their best spell of the game, Lee Sutton headed an Al Wray cross over, before the hard working Price capitalised on a defensive error, to race through on goal and slot past keeper Bowes for a well taken equaliser on 71 minutes.

Price then had a shot deflected over, but the Cayton back-four, marshalled by skipper Lee Donaldson and centre-half Scott Davison was solid and it was Cayton who went close to snatching a late winner, when a corner from Steve Paxton was headed just over by Atkinson, as the final whistled sounded at 1-1 and went to a penalty shoot-out.

The first spot-kick by Roscoe's Tom Allen was saved by Cayton keeper Bowes, but Price, Patterson, Wray and Sean Rowley all converted their penalties.

Cayton though, scored all five of their penalties, through Luke Chambers, Si Coupland, skipper Donaldson, Shaun Dolan and Tyler Beck to win 5-4 to deservedly take the silverware.

CAYTON: Bowes, Donaldson, L.Dunn, Bywater, S.Dolan, N.Dunn, Davison, Coupland, Atkinson, O'Keefe, Beck. Subs- Armstrong, B.Dolan, Chambers

ROSCOES: Harrison, Patterson, Douthwaite, L.Rowley, Spooner, Wray, M.Rowley, G.Hepples, Sutton, Price, Collins. Subs- Allen, Harman, S.Rowley, C.Hepples, Swift

REFEREE: Bill Pashby