Kieran Burton fires Scarborough Athletic to 1-0 win against Telford United

Kieran Burton is named as the man of the match after the 1-0 home win against AFC Telford United

Boro lined up in a 3-5-2 formation, with attacking wing-backs Ash Jackson and Kieran Weledji both getting forward down the flanks.

The lowly visitors made a bright start, creating two early chances, as a Rob Evans overhead kick was blocked by the excellent Bailey Gooda, and a Byron Moore shot was easily saved by Joe Cracknell, but it was Boro who opened the scoring in the ninth minute, when Luca Colville was fouled in the centre circle, and Lewis Maloney floated the free-kick forward into the penalty area, Will Thornton headed on and Kieran Burton lashed his shot past goalkeeper Luke Pilling.

Gooda sent a through-ball to Ciaran McGuckin, who turned and fired narrowly wide, then Jackson fed Colville, whose snap-shot was saved by Pilling, and a shot from Kieran Glynn flew wide of the right hand post.

Telford's giant 6ft 5ins striker Nathan Blissett (nephew of former England striker Luther) raced clear, but Bailey Gooda made a terrific tackle to halt his run, then Michael Coulson shot just over for Boro shortly before the interval.

Early in the second half, Boro's impressive 18-year old Rotherham United loanee McGuckin tried a 25-yard shot that deflected off Telford skipper Matty Brown, with the ball squirming inches wide of the left-hand post.

Maloney took the corner and the ball dropped to Colville on the edge of the area, but his fierce shot was tipped over the bar by flying keeper Pilling.

Telford then went close when a free-kick from Brendan Daniels was heading for the bottom right corner, but Cracknell dived to push the ball away.

The industrious Maloney had a couple of goal attempts, sending a free kick straight at the keeper, then firing over after accepting a through-ball from Colville.

The visitors enjoyed plenty of possession, and from a long-throw into the box by Brad Bood, a scramble developed, with Cracknell diving to smother a shot from Blissett. Devon Green then flashed a shot inches wide, and had another strike blocked by Maloney. Kieran Glynn was involved at both ends, shooting wide from 25-yards, then getting back to block a shot from Telford danger man Bood.

The visitors applied late pressure as they tried to salvage a point, but Burton, Gooda and Thornton were outstanding in defence, Gooda blocking a strike from Blissett, and Thornton charging down a Jason Oswell shot, while keeper Cracknell, who handled confidently throughout, held long range shots, from both Brown and then Green, as Boro held out to secure all three points.

BORO: Cracknell, Weledji (Bramall 72), Burton, Maloney, Thornton, Gooda, Maloney, McGuckin (Tear 82), Coulson, Glynn, Colville (Plant 79)

TELFORD: Pilling, Bood, Brown, Piggott, Nolan, Moore (Allen 63), Evans (Flowers 72), Ekpolo, Green, Blissett, Daniels (Oswell 84)

REFEREE- James Bancroft

GOAL- BORO- Kieran Burton 9

YELLOW CARDS- BORO- Kieran Glynn, Dom Tear

TELFORD- Devon Green, Rob Evans

BORO MAN OF MATCH- Kieran Burton