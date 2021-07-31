Kieran Glynn at double as Scarborough Athletic beat Cleethorpes 4-2

Boro report

The opening goal arrived after just 38 seconds, when Josh Barrett laid the ball off for Lewis Turner to hit a first-time shot into the bottom corner, then a couple of minutes later a Ryan Watson free-kick was headed on by Will Thornton to Kieran Glynn, who headed inches over.

Boro’s good start continued as Lewis Maloney sent a free-kick wide and Ash Jackson had a shot tipped over by visiting keeper Tom Nicholson.

Cleethorpes went close when skipper Alex Flett flashed a shot wide, then on 36 minutes Barrett laid-off to Ash Jackson, whose shot was tipped over by visiting keeper Nicholson, and from the corner by Watson, Nathan Cartman had a header brilliantly saved at point-blank range, then the resulting corner was headed narrowly wide by Dylan Cogill.

Oli Donald headed wide for Cleethorpes, before Boro scored twice in quick successive shortly before half-time.

Josh Barrett passed to Turner, who raced down the right flank and sent over a low cross which was slammed into the net by Cartman on 43 minutes, and 60 seconds later the impressive Lewis Maloney set up Kieran Glynn, who slotted home from the edge of the area to give Boro a 3-0 interval lead.

Early in the second half Boro keeper Michael Ingham tipped over a shot from Harry Middleton, before Boro went 4-0 up on 51 minutes when Glynn accepted a pass from Barrett before striking a low shot past the helpless keeper.

Trialist Charlie Jepson-King then drilled a shot just over the bar.

A number of substitutions disrupted the flow of the game, and two mistakes by the Boro keeper allowed Cleethorpes back into the game, as he misjudged a backpass, allowing Brad Robertson an easy tap-in on 63 minutes, then a shot from Flett deflected off his legs into the net for an unfortunate own goal in the 73rd minute.

Cartman had the ball in the net late on, but was foiled by an offside decision.

Overall, a terrific game with plenty of good football from both sides.

Especially impressive for Boro were Glynn who displayed his range of silky skills and Maloney, who never stopped running and challenging throughout the game.

Barrett, who had a hand in three of the goals, Cogill and Kieran Weledji also shone for Boro.

Attendance - 428.