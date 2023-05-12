Kieran Glynn leaves Scarborough Athletic to join National League club

An official statement on the club website said: "Glynny, who has impressed during his four seasons at the club, since joining on loan from Salford City, has received an offer to play National League, full-time football with an unnamed club following the expiry of his contract.

"Whilst disappointed, the club made Kieran a much-improved offer on last season, however we could not compete with the offer the player has received and given his personal circumstances, respectfully understand his decision to take up this opportunity.

"We would like to thank Glynny for his contributions to the club over the past four seasons, including one promotion and two County Cup wins and wish him well for the future.