News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56

Kieran Weledji at the double as Scarborough Athletic end pre-season on a high with late win​ against Marske

Scarborough Athletic came from behind, and scored a late winner to round off their pre-season campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 success against Pitching In Northern Premier League Premier Division side Marske United at Guisborough on Saturday.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 29th Jul 2023, 20:43 BST- 2 min read
Boro match reportBoro match report
Boro match report

Athletic created a couple of early chances, with Alex Brown and Kieran Weledji both going close, but Marske, captained by former Boro and Whitby Town centre-back Kevin Burgess, went ahead on 11 minutes when their trialist striker fired home from outside the box.

Boro were soon level, Harry Green having a shot blocked by Connor Smith, before Kieran Weledji raced down the right, cut inside and smashed a fierce shot into the bottom corner after 18 minutes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Both sides created further chances, and forward Dom Tear raced through on goal, but Marske goalkeeper Nathan Harker, made a superb save.

Most Popular

Eddie Church headed wide for Marske, and Boro keeper Joe Cracknell smothered a shot from the trialist and then flicked an Eddie Thomas header round the post.

The second half was closely fought, but both defences held firm until the 89th minute.

Boro created the better chances, Luca Colville, who has been outstanding all pre-season, sent over a number of inviting crosses which were headed clear, Charlie Marshall fired inches wide, a couple of headers flashed past the post, and Burgess cleared an effort off the goal-line.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But with time running out, Weledji rose to head home an Alex Brown cross to the far post to seal the 2-1 victory for Jono Greening’s side.

The Seadogs will now make their final preparations ahead of Saturday’s National League North opener at Peterborough Sports, 3pm kick-off, Boro playing their first home game of the season a week later at The Flamingo Land Stadium on Saturday August 12.

BORO - Cracknell, Weledji, Brown, Trialist, Thornton, Gooda, Purver, Tear, Mulhern, Green, Colville. Subs used - Bancroft, Hutton, Marshall, Charles.

MAN OF MATCH - Kieran Weledji

ATTENDANCE - 304.

Related topics:BoroScarborough AthleticJoe Cracknell