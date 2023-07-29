Kieran Weledji at the double as Scarborough Athletic end pre-season on a high with late win​ against Marske

Boro match report

Athletic created a couple of early chances, with Alex Brown and Kieran Weledji both going close, but Marske, captained by former Boro and Whitby Town centre-back Kevin Burgess, went ahead on 11 minutes when their trialist striker fired home from outside the box.

Boro were soon level, Harry Green having a shot blocked by Connor Smith, before Kieran Weledji raced down the right, cut inside and smashed a fierce shot into the bottom corner after 18 minutes.

Both sides created further chances, and forward Dom Tear raced through on goal, but Marske goalkeeper Nathan Harker, made a superb save.

Eddie Church headed wide for Marske, and Boro keeper Joe Cracknell smothered a shot from the trialist and then flicked an Eddie Thomas header round the post.

The second half was closely fought, but both defences held firm until the 89th minute.

Boro created the better chances, Luca Colville, who has been outstanding all pre-season, sent over a number of inviting crosses which were headed clear, Charlie Marshall fired inches wide, a couple of headers flashed past the post, and Burgess cleared an effort off the goal-line.

But with time running out, Weledji rose to head home an Alex Brown cross to the far post to seal the 2-1 victory for Jono Greening’s side.

The Seadogs will now make their final preparations ahead of Saturday’s National League North opener at Peterborough Sports, 3pm kick-off, Boro playing their first home game of the season a week later at The Flamingo Land Stadium on Saturday August 12.

BORO - Cracknell, Weledji, Brown, Trialist, Thornton, Gooda, Purver, Tear, Mulhern, Green, Colville. Subs used - Bancroft, Hutton, Marshall, Charles.

MAN OF MATCH - Kieran Weledji