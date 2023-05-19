Hot-shot Kieran Weledji agrees new deal with Boro for 2023-24 season. Photo by Viking Photography York

A statement from the club said: “Scarborough Athletic are pleased to confirm that Kieran Weledji has agreed a new deal with the club.

“The full-back, turned striker, was Boro's second top scorer behind Michael Coulson last season and the fans’ favourite has agreed to stay with the Seadogs following interest in his signature.

“Weledji joined the club under Darren Kelly and without minutes of his debut, was ruled out for the season.

Kieran Weledji in action during Boro's NRCFA Senior Cup final win.

"The versatility player has since gone on to help the club to promotion to the National League North and two North Riding Senior Cups.

"Weledji was recently named in the Vanarama National League North Team of the Season.

“The former Whitby Town and Middlesbrough FC man is a Seadog for the new season!”