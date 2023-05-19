Kieran Weledji signs new deal for 2023-24 season with Scarborough Athletic
Kieran Weledji has agreed a new deal with Scarborough Athletic for the 2023-24 season.
A statement from the club said: “Scarborough Athletic are pleased to confirm that Kieran Weledji has agreed a new deal with the club.
“The full-back, turned striker, was Boro's second top scorer behind Michael Coulson last season and the fans’ favourite has agreed to stay with the Seadogs following interest in his signature.
“Weledji joined the club under Darren Kelly and without minutes of his debut, was ruled out for the season.
"The versatility player has since gone on to help the club to promotion to the National League North and two North Riding Senior Cups.
"Weledji was recently named in the Vanarama National League North Team of the Season.
“The former Whitby Town and Middlesbrough FC man is a Seadog for the new season!”
Weledji is the 11th player to confirm their return to the Flamingo Land Stadium club for the 2023-24 campaign.