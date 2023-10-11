Lacey O’Hara hits hat-trick as Scarborough Ladies Under-13s sink York RI

Scarborough Ladies Under-13s defeated York RI

Scarborough were on the front foot from kick-off putting pressure on the York goal with a quick succession of corners.

RI’s defence stood firm and it wasn’t until midway through the first half that the deadlock was broken when Sophie Overfield’s free-kick was saved and Lacey O’Hara was on hand to finish from the rebound.

O’Hara scored her second with a smart finish after a great long throw from Sophie Grey.

The Scarborough Ladies FC Under-12s team line up before their game at home to Huntington on Saturday morning.

In the second half girl of the game O’Hara completed her hat-trick after bursting through the York defence and placing her shot beyond the keeper.

Boro didn’t sit back and Sophie Overfield added a brace, the first a poachers finish and the second finishing a great team move ending with Macey Crane put in a great cross to pick out Overfield.

Scarborough Ladies Under-18 drew 3-3 against Bishopthorpe at a blustery Flamingo Land Stadium.

The hosts made a great promising start playing into the wind, but a quick break down the right in the 12th minute saw Bishopthorpe ahead.

Scarborough Ladies Under-18s

Boro then had the ball in the net but it was ruled out for a foul on the opposition keeper.

The hosts equalised in the 21st minute with a Lucy Fairbank strike but dropped behind to a long range, wind assisted chip a minute later, and went further behind in the 25th.

Boro clawed another goal back in the 28th minute thanks to an own goal.

The hosts swapped ends and the wind dropped.

The majority of the second half was played in the Bishopthorpe half with several chances for the hosts.

However it was not until the 88th minute, Boro got the equaliser through an Amelia Breckon goal and earned the point to remain top of their league.

Scarborough Under-13s Lionesses lost 10-2 at leaders Bishopthorpe White Rose Black.

Boro travelled with 12 players which quickly became 11 due to an early injury for Emily York. The Lionesses found themselves 3-0 down and their injury issues continued as they were down to 10 a few times, Bishopthorpe kindly taking a player off every time this happened to balance things out.

The Lionesses battled hard to get it back to 3-2 with a great solo effort from in-form striker Amelia Dickinson, and a long-range effort from Maddie Dunn, but then the hosts added a fourth.

After the break the tired Boro legs started to show and with no subs it was hard to keep Bishopthorpe out, the game ended 10-2 but the efforts showed by all involved were a credit to Scarborough.

Poppy Timmins and Dickinson did all they could running forward trying to create something, brave displays from Lilly Brown, Zena White and Layla Horn in defence against a much bigger team.

Girls of the match went to Dunn, who was fearless and relentless all game, and Sienna Keld, who never stopped running.

Scarborough Ladies Under-12s welcomed Huntington to Sherburn on Saturday.

In blustery conditions the girls recovered well from going down to two quick goals to match the strong team from York for most of the match.

Unfortunately strong periods of pressure on the Huntington goal didn't result in a goal and the girls were caught on the counter-attack a a few occasions eventually losing 5-0.

The Boro coaches are very proud of the progress the team are making, many of them only play their second or third game of football ever.

Special mention to young referee Esther Wallace in her debut game who did a great job.

Scarborough Ladies Under-15s made the long trip to Northallerton and suffered a 3-1 defeat.

The visitors were punished for a lacklustre performance throughout the match, with Gracie McLaughlin netting the visitors’ only goal from a direct free-kick.

A depleted Scarborough Ladies U16s put up a brave display in a 5-1 loss at Brooklyn.