Last chance for Scarborough-based Leeds United fans to book their chance to meet former striker Brian Deane

The former Leeds striker is heading to Scarborough this Sunday afternoon, June 11, to share stories about his playing career at Scholars Bar.

Despite the club’s sour ending to last season, tickets have been snapped up by local supporters and only a handful remain.

The event is being hosted by the local Leeds United Supporters group the Scarborough Whites and it will be hosted by compere and comedian Pete Emmett.

The last remaining tickets for the event can be purchased online via skiddle.com or by contacting Mark Stanger on 07853026131.

After starting his career at Doncaster Rovers and Sheffield United, scoring the Premier League’s first-ever goal while with the Blades, Deane became Leeds United’s record signing in the summer of 1993 notching 11 goals in his debut campaign in West Yorkshire and a further nine times in his second season as Leeds registered back-to-back fifth place finishes.

After spending time with clubs like Middlesbrough and Benfica, he then returned to the Elland Road club in 2004 for a second spell where he famously scored four goals in a 6-1 victory against Queens Park Rangers.

Following on from his retirement and two seasons as coach of the Norwegian top-flight team Sarpsborg 08 FF, Deane has begun cultivating a career as a well renowned sports speaker.