John Rooney's composed first-half finished broke the deadlock for the Silkmen, before Alex Curran added a second from the penalty spot, writes Liam Ryder.

Whiby, however, were able to give themselves hope before half-time, with Junior Mondal pulling a goal back with a low effort in the closing stages of the first 45 minutes.

The Seasiders were dealt a further blow deep in stoppage time as Daniel Rowe was denied by the assistant referee who had adjudged that his looping header had not crossed the goal-line.

Neil Kengni created Macclesfield's opening opportunity in front of goal as the experienced winger broke down the right before cutting inside and seeing his powerful strike blocked behind.

Kengni, who would be a thorn in the side of Whitby, then pulled the ball back for Paul Dawson to strike towards goal, but he lifted his effort over Shane Bland's crossbar.

Harrison Beeden would then hook a Rooney effort off the line shortly after.

In the 19th minute, Macclesfield opened the scoring through Rooney who wasn't to be denied for a second time.

After pouncing on some sloppy defending from the Seasiders, Rooney calmly rolled the ball into the bottom corner before Bland.

Twelve minutes later, Macclesfield had a second.

Kengni's cross was poorly dealt with which left Beeden stretching to cleanly get the ball.

He wasn't able to do so and conceded a foul. Curran stepped up to find the bottom corner.

In the 38th minute, Mondal gave the Seasiders some hope with a neat finish.

Beeden's weighted ball forwards was brought down by Connor Simpson who played the ball back for Mondal to fire home.

Whitby began the second half in positive fashion as Jacob Gratton went close to netting on the volley following a long throw-in from Beeden.

But the hosts also continued to push for more goals as Dawson called Bland into action with his feet.

Rowe went agonisingly close to getting Whitby level late on with the aforementioned effort that wasn't given as a goal by the match officials.