Layla Bint and Daisy Jones on target as Scarborough Ladies Under-14s battle for victory at York RI

The Reds started strongly with some fantastic passing and moving when they managed to carve the first opportunity but it narrowly went wide.

Boro’s pressure paid off when striker Layla Bint curled home her fifth goal of the campaign. The visitors kept pushing when they won a corner which Bint whipped in for sub Daisy Jones tapped in from close range.

RI came out fighting in the second half but Boro held on for the win despite the hosts hitting a late goal.

Girl of the game went to Harmani Winn Atkins who worked hard throughout.

Scarborough Ladies Under-15s bounced back from their defeat with a comprehensive 8-0 victory over Holme Rovers at Sherburn.

Brooke Southern opened the scoring with a well-taken finish followed by an unstoppable strike from Gracie McLoughlin to make it 2-0.

Evie Dowsland then netted her first-ever goal and a strike from Emilie Watson took the hosts into a 4-0 half-time lead.

The second half became more one way traffic with McLoughlin netted a further three, followed by a strike from Jemima Chapman completed the rout.

There were good performances from all the players, but Hollie Robinson, Lola Bayes and Emily Fawthrop stood out on the day.

Scarborough Ladies Under-12s faced a very tough fixture at leaders Bishopthorpe White Rose Blacks.

The Boro girls gave a great account of themselves but were up against an exceptional team, congratulations to Bishopthorpe on their win.

Special mention goes to the Bishopthorpe team and coaches for the way they played the game and the encouragement they gave to Boro, it was much appreciated.

Scarborough Ladies Under-16s suffered a 5-0 loss against an impressive Bishopthorpe White Rose team at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

The defiant hosts battled superbly and were only 1-0 down at the hour mark, with Bishopthorpe hitting four goals in quick succession to pull clear.

Ava Hutchings was girl of the game, Laila Roberts also impressing in one-on-one battles, while Teo Baltatu, Neve Hutchings also​​​​​​ shone .