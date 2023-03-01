Layla Bint nets double as Scarborough Ladies Under-13s sink York RI
Scarborough Ladies Under-13s claimed a superb 2-1 win against last season’s champs York RI.
York RI opened the scoring but Boro kept to the game plan when Layla Bint broke free and let fly with a fantastic finish.
With two minutes to go it looked like it was going to end as a draw, but Pippa Wedge was fouled in the penalty area by two RI players and girl of the game Bint stepped up with an emphatic finish from the spot to earn the 2-1 win.
Champions Scarborough Ladies Under-12s worked hard for a 2-1 win at Bishopthorpe White Rose U12s.
Five minutes in Boro captain Matilda Jordan netted, but the hosts levelled soon after.
The visitors piled on the pressure and girl of the game Jordan’s superb strike secured the win.