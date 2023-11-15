Layla Bint’s free-kick fires Scarborough Ladies Under-14s to 1-0 win at Rawcliffe

Scarborough Ladies FC Under-14s worked hard for a 1-0 win on the road at Rawcliffe in the City of York Girls Football League.

Early on, both teams threatened but neither side really tested the keepers.

Into the second half it was always going to take something special to break the deadlock.

The visitors were much better in the second half and had some fantastic chances but when Boro won a free-kick up stepped Layla Bint, whose form for the visitors has been fantastic, and she hit the ball which dipped into the net and earned the Reds all three points.

The girl of the game for Boro was Harmani Winn Atkins who was everywhere on the field and was outstanding.

Scarborough Ladies Under-15s entertained Scotton Scorchers on Saturday at Sherburn and came away with a comfortable 3-0 victory against a useful visiting team.

Gracie McLoughlin opened the scoring with a good finish following good work from Brooke Southren, the two combined again with McLoughlin adding a second before the break.

Scotton came out in the second half and produced a couple of moments, but anything else was stifled by Lauren Monkman and Ava Gildroy at the heart of the home backline.

A great through-ball from Jemima Chapman found Lola Bayes who set up McLoughlin to complete her hat-trick and round up the scoring.

Scarborough Ladies Under-13s hosted Fulford at Sherburn with the honours shared in an entertaining 2-2 draw.

It was Boro who started the game on the attack keeping Fulford pinned into their own half and created the better chances with jinxing runs from Chloe McArthur out wide and driving runs out of defence from Molly Lassey.

The pressure finally paid off when striker Macey Crane was played through on goal and finished smartly past the keeper.

Boro pressed for a second goal creating many chances but for fine goalkeeping and cutting edge in front of goal kept them at bay.

Boro and Crane thought they had the second goal only for it to ruled out for offside.

Not long before half-time Boro suffered a sucker punch from a very rare counter attack as Fulford broke free and equalised with a well taken goal.

It was much the same in the second half with Boro dominating for large periods with Fulford trying to catch the home side out with long balls forwards.

Boro eventually regained the lead after a strong run forward from midfield which forced the Fulford defence to panic and inadvertently put the ball past their own keeper to put Boro 2-1 ahead.

Boro again looked to add more goals but were unable to break through the defence of the away team.

Fulford started to get a bit of joy with the long ball bringing a smart save from Boro keeper Elle Abell.

Fulford did manage to grab a second equaliser from a long ball forward which caused a mix-up in the Boro defence to enable the Fulford Striker to roll the ball home.

Boro piled on the pressure to find a winner in the last few minutes but it wasn’t to be as the Fulford keeper held firm and McArthur hit the post.