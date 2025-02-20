Layton Watts earns Whitby Town a crucial point at home to Hebburn Town

Whitby Town earned a 1-1 home draw against Hebburn on Tuesday evening,. Photo by Brian Murfield

​Layton Watts' equaliser ensured Whitby Town claimed a point as they drew 1-1 at home to Hebburn Town on Tuesday night.

Gary Liddle's side had fallen behind in the first half at the Towbar Express Stadium when Robbie Spence headed the visitors into the lead following a goal-mouth scramble, writes Liam Ryder.

But the Seasiders were level soon after when energetic attacker Watts found the net, albeit with a big helping hand or two from Kieran Hunter who parried the ball and allowed it trickle over the goal-line.

Town were much improved from their previous home outing against Morpeth Town, as they gave as good as they got against a Hebburn Town side chasing a play-off spot in their inaugural season in the Pitching In Northern Premier League Premier Division.

Gary Liddle brought Aaron Haswell, fresh from scoring in the previous Saturday's 2-1 win at Leek Town, into the starting 11 in place of the injured Nathan Thomas in what was an otherwise unchanged line-up.

Further injury concerns were added throughout the match with Frankie Whelan having to be withdrawn in the first half, and Michael Woods and Sam Collins also pulling up late on. Jassem Sukar was introduced in Whelan's place within the first 10 minutes.

Following the away side's first real venture forwards, they took the lead. Sam Collins' foul out wide allowed Daniel Savage to play a dangerous, curling free-kick into the box.

Spence rose highest to beat Bland to the ball, before the move was eventually capped off despite last-ditch attempts to clear from the Whitby defence.

After falling behind, somewhat against the run of play, Town did well to contain their opponents, forcing Oliver Martin to shoot over the bar before Whitby started to re-build their foothold in the game.

And Whitby, to their credit, didn't let their heads drop and they found an equaliser when Watts picked the ball up on the edge of the area and hit a left-footed strike towards goal which was spilt by Hunter before just about crossing the line - a goal which would ultimately earn the Seasiders a share of the spoils.

The equaliser lifted Town's spirits and belief even more that they could go on to pick up what would be a result well earned.

In a positive first half, it was Liddle's men who posed the greater threat. Lewis Hawkins' speculative 20-yard drive hit the crossbar following another mistake from Hunter who had initially spilt the ball at Watts' feet.

In the second half, Whitby missed a big chance to go ahead. Sukar headed wide after Woods had initially done well to keep the ball alive following a Watts corner from the left.

Whitby gloveman Shane Bland didn't have to be at his best on the night, but he was alert to keep out Amar Purewal's low second half strike.

Heading into the final 15 minutes, Purewal looked to breach the Whitby defence again with another strike along the ground which Bland was equal to once more, while Daniel Moore, fresh from the bench, lobbed Bland but saw his effort drift narrowly wide of the mark.

Hebburn did miss a golden chance to go ahead when Bland denied Purewal, only for the ball to fall kindly to Moore's feat as he struck into an empty net, however the offside flag cut his joy short.

It was a big let-off for Whitby, who were looking to win the match themselves, and they came out with renewed intent after this reprieve.

Hunter had huge cause for concern barely a minute later when right-back Connor Smith grazed the outside of the post with an effort from distance which had the visiting keeper scrambling.

The result lifts the Seasiders to 16th place in the table ahead of another crucial fixture away at Prescot Cables on Saturday.