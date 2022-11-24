LDW Property Services edged out by Sixth Form in Scarborough Netball League thriller

LDW Property Services, who were edged out by Sixth Form in Scarborough Netball League thriller

Umpired by Abbie Colling and Hayley Garton, the home team wore their new silver netball kit kindly provided by LDW Property Services Ltd of Malton.

LDW won the toss and took the first centre, S6F managed to claim the first points from a shot under the post.

This got LDW’s attention and with some great play between Lisa Stubbings and Lynda Rowley from the centre pass, into Deanne Leng and Lynda Calvert in the circle, LDW overturned S6F centre passes and took a 4-1 lead.

The LDW team which lost narrowly to Scarborough 6th Form

S6F, with only six players, gained momentum and focussed on the attacking aspect of the game and by the end of first quarter were leading 7-6.

LDW once again had the ball at the start of the second quarter and with a long shot from the edge of the circle by Deanne Leng the scores were level at 7-7.

The quarter was scattered with mistakes from both sides, allowing LDW’s defence of Harriet Fawley, Janet Anderson and Annette Reid to turn over the ball on several occasions.

S6F player of the match, Kirsty Tennant, who alternated between Centre and Goal Keeper, was key in turning over the ball as S6F led 15-11 at half-time.

LDW made a change, with Leanne Bateson coming on as Goal Shooter, who immediately scored her first goal.

Some great linking play between LDW player of the match Lynda Rowley and Deanne Leng reduced the S6F lead to 21-19 by the end of the third quarter.

In the final quarter the game was end to end and S6F finally edged it 28-27.

Both teams thanked the umpires and sponsors.

Lee Wright of LDW Property Services said, “It is great to be involved in, and help support local sports leagues that encourage players young and more mature to continue enjoying sport and the benefits it brings to all.”

LDW also thanked previous sponsors Specialist Marine Consultants Ltd for their support over the past two years.

