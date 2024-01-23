Leaders Bridlington Rovers Millau fight back to snatch last-gasp win against title rivals Haltemprice
The visitors came with a plan to disrupt the home side with a see-saw half-hour, but on the half-hour mark the deadlock was broken, writes Thomas Fynn.
A late challenge from Millau saw an opposing player go down in the area, so the ref blew for a penalty and Sam Wharton calmly gave the visitors the lead.
The half-time substitutions for Millau that made the difference and with the forwards being shuffled around it paid dividends.
On the hour mark, after creating several chances and keeping Haltemprice on the back foot for long periods, a thundering strike from George Jewitt-Knott found the top corner from 20 yards.
The visitors did have chances but the home defence held firm.
In the 80th minute a long ball sent forward by the Millau defence, fell to super-sub Rich Barnes, who struck the ball with ferocity from 18 yards to beat the keeper and ensure the hosts maintained their unbeaten run.
Millau’s Joey Baker said: “That was a tough game, Haltemprice were well organised and came with a plan
"Tyler was closed down for periods and they were very organised, but from our perspective we had to dig deep there.
"We spoke at half-time about what needed to change. We knew we could get the win.
"The spirit with the boys is fantastic and the never-say-die attitude is something I’m proud of, it’s a well-deserved three points.
"A massive to thanks to everyone who helped get the game on today, it didn’t look likely on Friday but once again the effort within this camp is superb.”