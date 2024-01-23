Leaders Bridlington Rovers Millau fight back to snatch last-gasp win against title rivals Haltemprice

Bridlington Rovers Millau celebrate their comeback 2-1 win against Haltemprice on Saturday. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

The visitors came with a plan to disrupt the home side with a see-saw half-hour, but on the half-hour mark the deadlock was broken, writes Thomas Fynn.

A late challenge from Millau saw an opposing player go down in the area, so the ref blew for a penalty and Sam Wharton calmly gave the visitors the lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The half-time substitutions for Millau that made the difference and with the forwards being shuffled around it paid dividends.

The home side in action during last weekend's league clash.

On the hour mark, after creating several chances and keeping Haltemprice on the back foot for long periods, a thundering strike from George Jewitt-Knott found the top corner from 20 yards.

The visitors did have chances but the home defence held firm.

In the 80th minute a long ball sent forward by the Millau defence, fell to super-sub Rich Barnes, who struck the ball with ferocity from 18 yards to beat the keeper and ensure the hosts maintained their unbeaten run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millau’s Joey Baker said: “That was a tough game, Haltemprice were well organised and came with a plan

The race is on to reach the ball in the league encounter.

"Tyler was closed down for periods and they were very organised, but from our perspective we had to dig deep there.

"We spoke at half-time about what needed to change. We knew we could get the win.

"The spirit with the boys is fantastic and the never-say-die attitude is something I’m proud of, it’s a well-deserved three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad