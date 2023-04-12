News you can trust since 1882
Leaders Bridlington Rovers Millau held to draw by Little Driffield

Bridlington Rovers Millau remain on track for the Right Car East Riding County League Division Two title despite being held to a 3-3 home draw by Little Driffield on Saturday afternoon.

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 12th Apr 2023, 05:00 BST- 1 min read
Bridlington Rovers Millau were held to a 3-3 draw by Little Driffield.Bridlington Rovers Millau were held to a 3-3 draw by Little Driffield.
Hot-shot Billy Tyler, Joey Baker and Jack Sunley notched a goal apiece for the pacesetters, who are now 10 points clear of second-placed Brid Spa, although the latter do have two games in hand.

The leaders still have five league matches to play, including the final match of the season against rivals Brid Spa at the Bridlington Sports Centre on Saturday May 27, 2pm kick-off.

Last week Millau earned a place in the East Riding County FA Junior Country Cup final with a 2-1 against local rivals Flamborough, with Austen Wiles and Jay Wallace on target.

Joe Leslie was on target for Boro.

Millau are back in league action on Saturday at fifth-placed AFC Skirlaugh

Flamborough’s match in Division Three at home against Market Weighton Town was postponed on Saturday afternoon.

Title-chasing Boro are back in action in the league this coming Saturday at home to lowly Brandesburton Reserves.

Bridlington Rovers Pandas are set to entertain Hull Athletic in Division Four this coming Saturday.

Bridlington Rovers Academy lost 6-2 in their game at home to Holme Rovers Reserves in Division Five last weekend.

Academy will play host to Seaside United this Saturday.

