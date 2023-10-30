Leaders Bridlington Rovers Millau roar to 8-0 success against Leven
A battling first half from the Leven side saw Millau enter the half-time break with a slender lead, but it was the visitors who had their impressive goalkeeper to thank with an outstanding performance in the net throughout the match, writes Alexander Fynn.
An early chance for Millau saw Billy Tyler put clear through but the hot-shot just hit his shot wide, after a deflection, to go out for a for a corner.
Leven then almost took the lead on the counter-attack when the Millau keeper ran out of his box only for the shot to hit the crossbar.
Tyler once again had a great chance to break the deadlock, but his shot went just wide of the post.
However, with the half-time interval approaching it was Josh Pilmoor who broke the deadlock with a superb shot from distance, despite the Leven goalkeeper getting a fingertip there was only one place the ball was heading.
The second half was a different story as the Rovers Millau men upped the pressure after the management team making a change in style.
There was an early second goal, with TJ Collinson sending a cross to Austen Wiles and heading it into the back of the net, to double Millau’s advantage.
Super-sub Ash Robinson was next on the scoresheet as it became one way traffic.
Millau were not done though, however Leven battled well in the midfield and came close to a consolation, but it was Tyler dribbling the ball past the keeper to double his tally for the afternoon.
Jack Sunley crossed the ball to the lively Robinson to add to the visitors' woes.
Robinson then wrapped up his hat-trick, and Austen Wiles picked up his second goal from a corner, heading the ball straight past the diving goalkeeper.
As the full-time whistle blew, Bridlington Rovers Millau confirmed their 8-0 win against Leven.
Leaders Millau make the trip to face basement club Skirlaugh Exiles this coming Saturday in the ERFCA Senior Country Cup.