Leaders Edgehill suffer shock defeat against Hunmanby

The Division One title race took an unexpected twist today as leaders Edgehill suffered a surprise 1-0 loss at home to Hunmanby United.

James Pinder scored the only goal of the game early in the second half, latching onto a pass and rounding the home keeper before slotting home.

United player-boss Leigh Franks said: "I cannot pick a man of the match. They were all brilliant, the organisation and everyone working for each other is what won it for us."

The Edgehill manager Steven Clegg said: "Hunmanby worked very hard and defended well and their best player was Tommy Wilson. We did not have a man of the match."

Second-placed Seamer Sports failed to take advantage though and slipped to a 3-2 home loss against third-placed Filey Town.

Tom Micklethwaite opened the scoring for Town from the penalty spot in the first half, after a foul on striker Darren Clough.

Seamer's man of the match Ricky Greening levelled early in the second half, and a Danny Glendinning effort then put Seamer in front.

Town soon levelled though, Joe Gage, stepping up from the reserves, on target for the away side, and the same player then scored the winner for Filey in a man of the match performance.

West Pier won 5-3 in their Friday night fixture at the Flamingo Land Stadium against Goal Sports to keep their chances of defending the league title alive.

Andy Spivey's got off to a strong start with goals from Jamie Bradshaw and Sean Exley firing them into a 2-0 lead.

But Goal Sports refused to submit and got on level terms with a stunning chip from Tim McKnee and a neat finish from Niall Prentice before the interval.

Pier pressure continued after the interval but the Goal Sports keeper pulled off some great saves to deny the defending champions.

Eventually the Goal Sports resistance was broken when Chris Nelson's cross hit the bar and Exley tapped in Pier's third.

Sam Garnett then flicked in a corner to restore Pier's two-goal advantage and the points were secured when new signing Simon Reeves finished nicely.

Keir Smith hit a third goal for Goal Sports but Pier had already wrapped up the win.

Man of the match for Pier was Mikey Pickering, with Nelson also on top form for the victors.

Goal Sports chief Mark Plumpton said: "The man of the match award should be shared between the whole team as everyone worked very hard."

Scalby boosted their Division Two promotion hopes with a hard-earned 3-1 win at Goldsborough United..

Ben Watson opened the scoring for United on the half-hour mark and Scalby were thankful for a diving header from Ash Townley to get them back on level terms just before half-time.

Craig Rackham put Scalby ahead in the first attacking move of the second half, backheeling it into the net from less than a yard out.

Tom Hicks wrapped up the win 20 minutes from time with a 15-yard shot which flew across the home keeper and into the net.

Centre-back Danny Wedge was man of the match for Scalby with young right-back Lewis Tadman also impressing.

The star man for United was Tommy Jobling.

Commercial coasted to an 8-0 win at home to Old Victoria.

The hosts went in front after five minutes when Luke Priestley smashed it in from outside the box.

Michael Hernandez doubled the home side's lead when he slotted in from inside the box from a Lee Plant pass.

The points were all-but confirmed after only 15 minutes when Matty Rowley fired in a penalty after Macca Youngson was brought down.

The goal of the game saw Youngson knock the ball down for Adam Smith, who smacked the ball in from more than 20 yards out.

Youngson added a fifth from a Harry Cooper cross before half-time.

Hernandez made it 6-0 after the interval with a header after a Priestley flick-on.

Priestley hit the seventh from close-range after a Youngson cross and the final goal came from Luke Jenkinson, which was a one-on-one from a Hernandez pass.

Left-back Ben Watson was named as Commercial's man of the match but the midfield of Hernandez, Plant and Smith kept the game moving quickly for the hosts.

Cayton Corinthians swept to an 8-1 win at Falsgrave Athletic.

Jamie Cornish put Falsgrave in front early on, but a double from Cayton man of the match Ellis Howley saw the away side leading 2-1 at the break.

The village team roared clear after the interval though, a Ryan Jones free-kick making it 3-1 then Josh Venner's effort wrapping up the points.

Falsgrave's day got worse when player-boss Joe Turner was sent off, then Adam Robertshaw made it 5-1.

A cracking free-kick from Jason McAleese saw Cayton pull further clear, followed by an own goal and a Tom Sixsmith effort.

Left-back Josh Hill was man of the match for the home side.