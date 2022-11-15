Lealholm claimed a superb 2-0 home win against Whitby Fishermen

Goals from Brad Lewis and leading goalscorer Carl Gray secured the win for the home side, who are now seven points clear – with a game in hand – of second-placed Redcar Town Reserves, who slumped to a 10-2 defeat at home to Boro Rangers Development.

Callum Brundle was man of the match for Lealholm, with Joe Wilson the star man for the visitors.

Lealholm entertain fifth-placed Thirsk Falcons Development on Saturday, while the Fishermen travel to second-from-bottom Kader.

Fishburn Park suffered a 3-2 home loss against Wigginton Grasshoppers in the North Riding FA County Cup.

Charlie Smith and Rhys Kipling scored for Park, with Luke Storr the man of the match for the hosts.

Fishburn return to league action with a derby at Staithes Athletic on November 26.

Despite leading twice, Staithes Athletic were held to a 2-2 home draw in the North Riding League Premier Division game against Cleveland Seniors.

Marcus Guest put Staithes ahead on 16 minutes but Cleveland levelled six minutes later through Patrick Kieran.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just after the half-hour mark, Daniel Drazdauskas restored Athletic’s lead but once again the visitors equalised, this time through Nathan Konya, and there were no further goals.