League leaders Scarborough Ladies FC Under-14s surge to 12-2 win at Bishopthorpe

Scarborough Ladies FC Under-14s won 122 at Bishopthorpe Purples.

Scarborough Ladies FC Under-14s travelled to Bishopthorpe Purples on a damp Saturday morning, with the City of York Girls League leaders running out comprehensive 12-2 winners. ​

Boro opened the scoring when Chloe McArthur burst forward and lofted a shot over the keeper and into the net and this led to the floodgates opening as Matilda Jordan doubled the lead with a fine strike from distance.

Bishopthorpe did strike back to halve the deficit but Boro continued pushing forward and Macey Crane also scored from distance to make the score 3-1.

Goals continued for Boro with Sophie Overfield on hand to force the ball home after a fine shot from McArthur and Mia Morris got on the scoresheet with a quickfire brace. Overfield grabbed a second after picking up a loose ball and fired home, and Molly Lassey completed the first-half scoring with another great strike from distance making the half-time score 8-1.

The second half saw the hosts put in a more battling display to try and stem the flow of Boro goals and this worked for large periods, but it was Boro who managed to add to the scoreline.

McArthur placed a fine finish into the top corner off the bar, with Amy Kemp also scoring, plus Morris and Overfield completing their hat-tricks. Bishopthorpe did hit back with another consolation goal.

Girl of the Game was awarded to Eloise Ruder.

Scarborough Ladies Under-18s lost 5-0 at league leaders Bishopthorpe.

The Scarborough Girl of the Game was Lily Parker.