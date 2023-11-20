Lealholm and Fishburn Park secure wins in North Riding Football League Premier Division

​Lealholm battled back from 2-1 down to secure a 3-2 success at Grangetown BC in the North Riding Football League Premier Division.

Adam Warrilow hit a hat-trick for Fishburn Park in their 8-1 win.

Carl Gray opened the scoring for the Tigers after only two minutes, but the home side replied with goals in the sixth and 11th minutes to turn the match on its head.

Top scorer Gray bagged his second goal just four minutes before the half-time interval, and the away side secured all three points thanks to a goal from man of the match Brad Lewis on the hour mark.

Fourth-placed Lealholm will play host to third-placed TIBS this coming Saturday.

Fishburn Park romped to an 8-1 home win against Cleveland Seniors.

Adam Warrilow led the way for the hosts with a hat-trick, while Nathan Storr adding a double, with a goal apiece for Rhys Kipling, Charlie Smith and Dan Brown.

Youngster Aaron Locker made his first appearance for the first team after stepping up from academy and impressed.

Fishburn are in action at Boro Rangers this coming Saturday.

Staithes Athletic kept up their fine form with a 2-1 home success against St Marys 1947 Dormans.

Staithes head to Cleveland this coming Saturday.

Whitby Fishermen’s Society slipped to a 7-1 loss at TIBS on Saturday afternoon.