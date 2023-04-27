Lealholm battle back for win to seal North Riding League title glory

The Tigers did it the hard way, as they fell 2-0 behind to Darlington after only 14 minutes through efforts from Jack Myers and Dan Longstaff, and at that point it looked like the champagne would have to placed on ice.

Five minutes before the half-time interval the home side were handed a route into the game when a penalty-kick was awarded, Brad Lewis stepping up to convert and halve the deficit.

Ten minutes into the second half, top scorer Carl Gray levelled the scores and in the 75th minute Jack Smith put the Tigers in front for the first time, the leaders holding on to secure the three points to net promotion to the Premier Division as champions, sparking celebrations among the players and coaches.

Lealholm celebrate their North Riding Football League Division One title success.

Lealholm, who were due to be in action at home to Great Ayton United Royals last night, head to Thirsk Falcons Development on Saturday, followed by a home clash with Marske United Reserves on Wednesday May 3.

Whitby Fishermen’s Society maintained their promotion challenge with a 5-1 victory at Wolviston Reserves.

Jake Faichney smashed in a first-half hat-trick for the visitors, with Karl Storr also on target as the Fishermen led 4-0 at the break.

Faichney added another goal in a more even second half.

The Fishermen entertain Kader on Wednesday, May 3, and with only a point separating second-placed Fishermen, third-placed Boro Rangers Development and Great Ayton United Royals, in fourth, the scene is set for a dramatic finale to the promotion battle.

Fishburn Park capped their Premier Division season with a 5-0 home success against St Mary’s 1947.

Rhys Kipling banged in a hat-trick for the home side, with Theo Clarke and Adam Warrilow also on target for Fishburn.