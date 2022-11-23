Lealholm dig deep to net 5-2 home win against Thirsk Falcons
Lealholm saw off a determined Thirsk Falcons Development to secure a 5-2 home win and stay well clear at the top of the North Riding Football League first division table.
Loui Fergus handed the hosts a fifth-minute lead and added a second goal in the 31st minute.
The Tigers looked to be roaring to victory five minutes later when Will Stewart-Cross added a third goal, but a goal either side of the half-time interval brought Falcons back into the match.
Callum Brundle’s 70th-minute goal eased Lealholm’s nerves and the win was confirmed eight minutes later with a Lewis Henderson goal.
Fergus was named man of the match for the Tigers, who are still seven points clear of second-placed Redcar Town Reserves, who edged to a 1-0 win at struggling Marske United Reserves.
Most Popular
Lealholm are without a game this weekend and return to action on Saturday December 3 at home to Boro Rangers Development.
Whitby Fishermen’s Society snapped up a superb 9-2 win on the road at Redcar Athletic Reserves.
Their in-form player, Jos Storr, was the main man with five goals in an excellent team performance from the Fishermen.
Sam Russell also helped himself to a brace of goals, with Joe Wilson and Karl Storr scoring one apiece.
Russell and stand-in keeper Harry Smith impressed for the visitors.
Staithes Athletic had two men sent off as they lost 2-1 at Redcar Athletic Reserves in the Premier Division.
Despite having Daniel Drazdauskas sent off after only 15 minutes Staithes were drawing 1-1 at the interval thanks to James Armstrong’s third-minute goal.
The visitors ended up losing 2-1 having been reduced to nine men when Jacob Midgley was dismissed on 72 minutes, to only lose by this margin with reduced numbers show Staithes will battle to the end in their quest to stay in the premier division.
The relegation-battlers play host to derby rivals Fishburn Park this Saturday in a game crucial to both sides for very different reasons, as third-placed Park look to stay in touch with leaders Redcar Newmarket.
Park did not have a game last weekend, but lost 4-3 in a penalty shoot-out in the NRCFA Senior Cup against Boro Rangers at the Turnbull Ground last Wednesday.