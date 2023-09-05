News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through

Lealholm get back on track with double win in North Riding Football League Premier Division

Lealholm secured two wins in as many games in the North Riding League Premier Division, seeing off Whitby Fishermen’s Society 1-0 in midweek then netting another home success, 2-0 against Redcar Athletic Reserves on Saturday.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 5th Sep 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read
Lealholm secured two wins in as many NRFL Premier games.Lealholm secured two wins in as many NRFL Premier games.
Lealholm secured two wins in as many NRFL Premier games.

At the weekend, Calum Ripley opened the scoring for the home side after only eight minutes. Top scorer Carl Gray doubled the lead just nine minutes later, and this was enough to see off Redcar Athletic Reserves.

The Tigers’ man of the match was Zac Tennant.

Mark McCarthy scored the crucial goal for Lealholm on Wednesday night against local rivals Whitby Fishermen’s Society.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The stalwart netted nine minutes from time with Alfie Best named as the hosts’ star man.

Most Popular

Lealholm play host to another local rival this Saturday, with Fishburn Park making the short trip to Staithes AC .

Park have experienced mixed fortunes in their last two Premier matches, losing 4-2 at Cleveland on Saturday following a superb 9-2 win at Great Ayton United on Wednesday.

Adam Warrilow and Rhys Kipling hit a hat-trick apiece for Park in midweek, with Nathan Storr (2) and Andrew Menzies also on target.

Menzies and Warilow netted for Park in Saturday’s loss.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Matthew Sullivan hat-trick saw Whitby Fishermen’s Society to a 4-1 home win against Stokesley SC on Saturday to recover from their Lealholm loss in midweek.

Sam Russell scored the other goal for Park.

Staithes lost 1-0 at Darlington United Newmarket on Friday.

Related topics:Premier Division