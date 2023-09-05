Lealholm get back on track with double win in North Riding Football League Premier Division

Lealholm secured two wins in as many NRFL Premier games.

At the weekend, Calum Ripley opened the scoring for the home side after only eight minutes. Top scorer Carl Gray doubled the lead just nine minutes later, and this was enough to see off Redcar Athletic Reserves.

The Tigers’ man of the match was Zac Tennant.

Mark McCarthy scored the crucial goal for Lealholm on Wednesday night against local rivals Whitby Fishermen’s Society.

The stalwart netted nine minutes from time with Alfie Best named as the hosts’ star man.

Lealholm play host to another local rival this Saturday, with Fishburn Park making the short trip to Staithes AC .

Park have experienced mixed fortunes in their last two Premier matches, losing 4-2 at Cleveland on Saturday following a superb 9-2 win at Great Ayton United on Wednesday.

Adam Warrilow and Rhys Kipling hit a hat-trick apiece for Park in midweek, with Nathan Storr (2) and Andrew Menzies also on target.

Menzies and Warilow netted for Park in Saturday’s loss.

A Matthew Sullivan hat-trick saw Whitby Fishermen’s Society to a 4-1 home win against Stokesley SC on Saturday to recover from their Lealholm loss in midweek.

Sam Russell scored the other goal for Park.